Home and Away stars set to party with Bundaberg

Home and Away star Courtney Miller will be in Bundaberg.

ROCK and splash is coming back for its third year in a row to offer children in Bundaberg an event aimed specifically at them.

While relaxing or splashing around in Norville Pool, this year's attendees can watch rap music, beatboxing and a DJ on the stage.

Community Lifestyle Support events co-­ordinator Trevor Sands said it was important for them to offer something for children where they could have fun and feel safe.

"There is not a lot for kids and teenagers to do in Bundaberg but there is enough for the adults," Mr Sands said.

"So the more that we can create so kids can to go to events and feel safe and be alcohol-free is a great thing."

Mr Sands said most people were interested in meeting the guest stars.

"At the end of the day, everybody just wants to know who the Home And Away actors are everyone is so excited," he said.

"We have Emily Weir, who plays Mackenzie Booth, and Courtney Miller, who plays Bella Nixon, and we are so excited that they will be coming to Bundaberg for the pool party.

"They will be swimming with guests and there will be lots of opportunities to meet the girls and have a chat and get photos and autographs."

Mr Sands said Community Lifestyle Support was excited to see how the event had grown over the years.

"It has grown since the first year where we had about 100 people and then last year we had just under 500 people so it has grown pretty fast."

"Word of mouth is helping, hopefully we can get close to 500 people again or even more. The pool holds around 1000 people, so hopefully everyone comes along again."

The event will take place on February 1.

Tickets are available from trybooking.com or at Norville Pool.

Rock & Splash in 2017: