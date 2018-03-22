Home and Away stars just keep coming back to Bundy

TV STARS: Two Home and Away actors, Robbo (Jake Ryan) and Colby (Tim Franklin), will be coming to Bundy.

TV STARS: Two Home and Away actors, Robbo (Jake Ryan) and Colby (Tim Franklin), will be coming to Bundy. Contributed

HOME and Away stars can't get enough of Bundaberg.

According to Community Lifestyle Support's Trevor Sands who has secure two more actors to attend this year's Ability Ball.

Mr Sands said it was only a quick phone call and both Robbo (Jake Ryan) and Colby (Tim Franklin) were on board.

"The young actors just love the Ability Ball,” he said.

"It's easy enough to get them to return year after year as we look after them.

"Every time the actors come up they go back and spread the word of how they were treated and that's why they don't hesitate.”

The past four year's has seen nine Home and Away stars come to the Rum City in support of the Ability Ball.

PRESTIGIOUS EVENT: Trevor Sands with Home and Away stars Sophie Dilman and Jackson Heywood at Annual Ability Ball in Bundaberg last year. Paul Donaldson BUN160917ABIL22

Mr Sands said the television show was popular with the clients at CLS and it was the highlight of their calendar each year.

"The show is a big hit within the disability sector,” Mr Sands said.

"Some of the clients don't know understand the difference between reality and television.

"And the actors understand this on the night.'

The event organiser said the clients would be full of questions about the actors roles, and he was sure Franklin who plays Colby would get a few questions.

"Colby has turned his life around in the show and the guys here will give him praise for it,” he said.

He said this year's ball would be the biggest yet and the first year it would be held at the Multiplex, meaning it had room for more attendees.

The Ability Ball is an event for all members of the community to come together and celebrate all abilities.

The aim is to provide a genuinely inclusive opportunity for people to enjoy a night of food, dancing and entertainment, while promoting awareness and understanding of the valuable contribution people with disability make to our local community.

"This event aims to increase public awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability and celebrate the achievements and contributions of people with disability,” he said.

"Dress up and dance the night away with great food, music and company.

"And of course the highlight for Home and Away fans is to personally meet and have their photo taken with stars from the popular television show, Home and Away.”

The event will be held at the Multiplex on September 15.

Tickets will be released in the future, for more information go to www.cls.org.au.

Nine Home and Away stars that have graced the Ability Ball:

Lyn Mcgranger

Scott Lee

Raechelle Banno

Orpheus Pledger

George Mason

Olivia Deeble

Sophie Dillman

Jackson Heywood

Alec Snow