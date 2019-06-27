Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Colby (Tim Franklin) and Dean (Patrick O'Connor) in a scene from Home and Away.
Colby (Tim Franklin) and Dean (Patrick O'Connor) in a scene from Home and Away.
Community

Home and Away star confirmed as special guest for ball

27th Jun 2019 6:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HOME and Away star Patrick O'Connor has been confirmed as a special guest for this year's Bundaberg Ability Ball.

Community Lifestyle Solutions, which organises the annual ball, confirmed O'Connor, who plays Dean on the Channel 7 soap, would be attending.

They hinted they would be announcing more special guests soon.

Home and Away alumni who have attended previous balls include Courtney Miller (Bella), Lynne McGranger (Irene), Tim Franklin (Colby) and Jake Ryan (Robbo).

The ball is being held on Saturday, September 7, at the Multiplex.

Click here to buy tickets.

ability ball bundaberg home and away patrick o'connor whatson
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

    premium_icon Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

    News THERE are probably few things scarier than watching huge metal bars hurtling towards you.

    18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

    premium_icon 18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

    Rugby League We look back on the making of legends as event comes up

    Shock as red-bellied black snake given as 'gift'

    premium_icon Shock as red-bellied black snake given as 'gift'

    Offbeat Her cat thought it was giving her a present. It was not.