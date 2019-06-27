Home and Away star confirmed as special guest for ball

Colby (Tim Franklin) and Dean (Patrick O'Connor) in a scene from Home and Away.

HOME and Away star Patrick O'Connor has been confirmed as a special guest for this year's Bundaberg Ability Ball.

Community Lifestyle Solutions, which organises the annual ball, confirmed O'Connor, who plays Dean on the Channel 7 soap, would be attending.

They hinted they would be announcing more special guests soon.

Home and Away alumni who have attended previous balls include Courtney Miller (Bella), Lynne McGranger (Irene), Tim Franklin (Colby) and Jake Ryan (Robbo).

The ball is being held on Saturday, September 7, at the Multiplex.

