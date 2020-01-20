Home and Away actors' special bond with Bundaberg

NEW STARS: Community Lifestyle Support's Trevor Sands with new Home and Away stars Ethan Browne and Rob Kipa-Williams who will make their debut on Home And Away soon. Rob is set to play the role of Ari Parata on the show for the next three years alongside his on-screen brother Tane, played by Ethan.

NEW STARS: Community Lifestyle Support's Trevor Sands with new Home and Away stars Ethan Browne and Rob Kipa-Williams who will make their debut on Home And Away soon. Rob is set to play the role of Ari Parata on the show for the next three years alongside his on-screen brother Tane, played by Ethan. Contributed

THE crew from Home and Away have a special connection to Bundaberg - actors from the show fly into town regularly for events run by Trevor Sands and Community Lifestyle Support.

Last week, it was Mrs Sands' turn to make the trip and he did just that, jetting off to "Summer Bay" in Sydney and meeting the cast and crew including new actors Ethan Browne and Rob Kipa-Williams.

"They've been inviting us for a long time," Mr Sands said, adding that the actors all got to find out more about upcoming events in the region.

"They've all heard about Bundy."

The Summer Bay Surf Club.

Mr Sands said the relationship with the soapie actors had become so strong that he would get calls asking when events were being held in the region as actors were so keen to attend.

It's an on-going relationship between the actors and Bundaberg that Mr Sands says has been going for about six years now.

"It's at a point where they are inviting themselves back," Mr Sands said.

BERRY NICE: Home & Away stars Tim Franklin and Courtney Miller check out SSS Strawberries in Bundaberg. Contributed

Last year, actors Tim Franklin and Courtney Miller popped into town, picking their own berries at SSS.

The next Community Lifestyle event will be Rock and Splash, a family-friendly evening to be held at Norville Pool from 5-9pm on February 15 (previously February 1).

Head to https://bit.ly/2tyeAHR for more information and ticket details.