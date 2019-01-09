HOME ADVANTAGE: Wogandt hopes to feel at home in Maryborough

CHANGING GEAR: Bundaberg's Mitch Wogandt will compete at the nationals this weekend in Maryborough and be joined by two other Bundaberg drivers at the meet.

CHANGING GEAR: Bundaberg's Mitch Wogandt will compete at the nationals this weekend in Maryborough and be joined by two other Bundaberg drivers at the meet. Shane Jones

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Mitch Wogandt hopes Maryborough can be a new home for him as he prepares to battle the best.

Wogandt is one of three Rum City drivers that will venture to the Heritage City to compete at the national junior sedan titles on Saturday and Sunday.

He is joined by Kurtis Peall and Billy MacDonald with Peall one of the drivers to look out for in the event.

The trio will race against more than 70 other drivers looking to become the best in the country with Ipswich driver Ardie Jonic the favourite.

Wogandt's nationals appearance is his first race meet for the season after missing last week's state titles, which were held in Gympie.

It's the first time he's been able to compete at the nationals.

"It's the first time it's been at a local track (for me),” he said.

"It's going to be hard because there's a lot of competitors going from all over the states.”

But Wogandt feels his track knowledge might give him the edge.

The 12-year-old competed at the Silver Crown at the end of last year, finishing second in the Challenge Cup - the B-main race.

He led throughout before a mistake right at the end cost him as he came out of a corner too high.

"It could give me an advantage (at the nationals) because others have not raced there before,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to it.”

He said getting to grips with the speedway surface would also be vital.

"You need to know where to run on the track and (make sure you) don't come out too wide,” Wogandt said.

"It changes week to week, sometimes it is rough and sometimes it isn't.

"I'll be trying to see where the ruts are and try to avoid them.”

He also sees the weekend as a learning experience.

"With all the new drivers it makes you learn different things,” Wogandt said.

"I will give me more experience, see how they run and where they drive as well.”

Wogandt said the focus was to believe in himself and let his driving do the rest.

"I'll just try to stay out of trouble and finish the races,” he said.

He also aims to qualify for the A-main final, which will put him inside the top 20.

The titles start at 4pm with gates opening at 1pm.

Wogandt, MacDonald and Peall will race this weekend before coming back to Carina Speedway to race at their next meet on January 19.