Dashcam footage of the moment a prime mover slammed into the back of a ute on the M2.
News

‘Holy S**t’: Multi-truck smash captured on film

by Danielle O’Neal
22nd Oct 2020 8:57 PM
Shocking vision has emerged of the moment a prime mover truck slammed into the back of a ute, sparking another truck crash, on a major motorway.

Police are investigating the crash that occurred on October 19 about 6.40am on the M2 at Drewvale.

The moment a prime mover slammed into the back of a ute on the M2.
Dashcam footage captured by a vehicle in the midst of the chaos shows traffic coming to a quick halt before a prime mover truck slams into static traffic.

A quick-thinking driver of a white Corella attempts to avoid impact by swerving in the emergency lane.

Rear dashcam footage from the same vehicle then shows another truck approaching the carnage attempting to avoid crashing into several vehicles, including a motorcycle, by turning his truck towards the guard rail.


The driver of the vehicle capturing the footage exclaims "wow, holy sh*t" after the first impact.

"Everything is smashed in front and behind me, holy sh*t," he said.

"I don't know about the people behind me, a truck f***ing spun completely around trying to stop from hitting the people behind me."

A second truck crash occurred moments after behind the initial carnage.
A second truck crash occurred moments after behind the initial carnage.

A woman was flown to hospital in a serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were hospitalised in a stable condition.

Peak hour traffic was impacted for several hours on Wednesday morning.


