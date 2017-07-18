'Holy sh*t!' Bundy Cash Cow winner lost for words

A LUCKY Bundaberg resident is $40,000 richer after answering the Sunrise Cash Cow call this morning.

Kim Trotter, from Norville, took the call from the Sunrise crew, squealing "holy sh*t" as Natalie Barr revealed the amount of winnings.

Ms Trotter and her mum, who was in the background, were yelling excitedly during the live segment.

"I am just getting ready for work," she told the crew.

"My mum just said to me, 'you better go and get your phone just in case'".

"Oh my God, my hands are shaking."

Ms Trotter, who works in administration at Tafe Queensland East Coast, spoke to the NewsMail this morning and said the whole experience had been a blur.

"My jaw is so sore from smiling and laughing all morning," she said.

"I have had so many phone calls from people.

"I am actually lost for words, I can't even speak properly."

Ms Trotter, who is celebrating a big birthday next year alongside her son, said she planned to take a long awaited trip overseas.

"My son, who turns 21 next year, wants to go to Alaska and I have always wanted to travel to Hawaii," she said.

"We actually spoke about it last week because he found a big cruise for $12,000 and I told him I would have to win Cash Cow for that to happen.

"And then I did, it's crazy."

Ms Trotter said she would also give some of the money to her parents, who had been entering the Cash Cow competition for a long time.

"I rent my mum and dad's house from them while they travel but they just so happened to be home when I got the call," she said.

"They were so stoked for me, so hopefully I can book them in for a nice holiday too."