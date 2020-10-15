HOLY SHIP! Yacht beaches itself in Coffs
ONLOOKERS at the Coffs Harbour Jetty were treated to a strange sight this afternoon - a yacht had broken its moorings and beached itself on the sand.
Just after 1pm a small yacht about was found beached at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Beach and had rolled over into the water on the low tide.
Attending Water police said the vessel was registered to a Taree address and went on board to inspect it and see what they could do to secure it until the skipper could be found.
The vessel appeared to be taking on water as water police bought out what looked like an anchor as belongings began spilling out onto the beach.
Two men later came to the yacht and assisted police but left very quickly with a bag of very wet belongings.