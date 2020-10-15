Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Yacht break moorings
Offbeat

HOLY SHIP! Yacht beaches itself in Coffs

TIM JARRETT
by and Tim Jarrett, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Oct 2020 2:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONLOOKERS at the Coffs Harbour Jetty were treated to a strange sight this afternoon - a yacht had broken its moorings and beached itself on the sand.

Just after 1pm a small yacht about was found beached at Coffs Harbour's Jetty Beach and had rolled over into the water on the low tide.

 

Water police hold the yacht in place while the skipper heads into town. Photo: Frank Redward
Water police hold the yacht in place while the skipper heads into town. Photo: Frank Redward

 

Attending Water police said the vessel was registered to a Taree address and went on board to inspect it and see what they could do to secure it until the skipper could be found.

A yacht washes up on Jetty Beach. Photo: Frank Redward
A yacht washes up on Jetty Beach. Photo: Frank Redward

The vessel appeared to be taking on water as water police bought out what looked like an anchor as belongings began spilling out onto the beach.

Seagulls watch on as the yacht takes on water, no doubt relieved their lack of fingers means they won’t be accused of bad knot tying. Photo: Frank Redward
Seagulls watch on as the yacht takes on water, no doubt relieved their lack of fingers means they won’t be accused of bad knot tying. Photo: Frank Redward

Two men later came to the yacht and assisted police but left very quickly with a bag of very wet belongings.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JAILED: Teen hits woman with wooden axe handle in hold up

        Premium Content JAILED: Teen hits woman with wooden axe handle in hold up

        News The court heard the young dad-to-be had suffered a lot of trauma from a ‘deprived and disadvantaged childhood’.

        MULTIPLE CHARGES: Alleged church arsonist mentioned in court

        Premium Content MULTIPLE CHARGES: Alleged church arsonist mentioned in court

        News It is alleged the man lit the fire that destroyed the St Mary’s church on Barolin...

        Public health and domestic violence on candidate’s radar

        Premium Content Public health and domestic violence on candidate’s radar

        News BURNETT candidate Ric Glass is no stranger to an election - he’s run for both state...

        His own jailer: Parole after argument ‘over reaction’

        Premium Content His own jailer: Parole after argument ‘over reaction’

        News The prosecutor described the offending as a “complete disregard” of a domestic...