Hollywood insider ready to spill the beans on the A-listers at event

THERE will be a certain star power to Bundaberg today as Hollywood entertainment reporter and loveable drama queen Richard Reid jets in.

The man in the know will spill all things Hollywood when he hosts tonight's Bundy Club event at The Waves Sports Club.

An initiative of The Bundy Guardian, the Bundy Club has had a memorable line-up of famous guests to date, including newly pregnant Turia Pitt, INXS rocker Kirk Pengilly and his beach babe wife Layne Beachley and Navy diver and shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder.

As for Richard, guests can expect to hear all the gossip on the A-listers - who doesn't love a Brangelina reunion or a Kardashian wardrobe malfunction? - as well as Richard's rise to the top. We know Richard from his days as the Today Show Hollywood reporter, but Americans had him first.

Based in Los Angeles, he became the entertainment producer for Access Hollywood, Entertainment Tonight, the E! series Celebrities Uncensored and The Insider.

The Bundy Club is an organisation for local business people to network and strengthen their brand.

