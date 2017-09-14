Holiday safe in the sun

WITH school almost out, families are being urged to holiday the SunSmart way as the weather warms up these holidays.

On average around 56% of adults and 64%of children are sunburnt on an annual basis, increasing the risk of skin cancer later in life.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan challenged families to protect their skin by stocking up on sun protective products before switching into holiday mode.

"We know that the school break is the perfect opportunity to head outdoors to the park or the beach, but it's imperative that families protect themselves in the process,” Ms McMillan said.

"Queensland has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world - an estimated 324,000 non-melanoma skin cancers are removed in Queensland each year, many of which can be attributed to sun exposure in childhood and accumulative sun damage.

"Skin cancer remains one of the most preventable types of cancer, making it crucial to make sun safety a priority so the whole family can enjoy a healthy happy holiday.

"Cancer Council has launched a brand new range of retail products just in time for the school holidays, so you can head outdoors with confidence.

"We offer a wide range of sun protective clothing, sunglasses, hats, sunscreen, accessories, umbrellas, cosmetics and gifts - here are our top picks for the school holidays.”

1. Endless summer hat. No holiday outfit is complete without a SunSmart hat to protect your face from the sun. Our Endless Summer Hat comes in a variety of colours to suit all skin types and is crushable, packable, washable and adjustable - the perfect solution for all occasions.

2. Bonnie and Neil beach umbrella. This brand new product is the perfect addition for a day at the beach. It's large enough to fit the whole family under and the fabric has a UPF 50+ rating to protect your skin from the sun. This product comes in a new-look geometric print.

3. Assorted long sleeve rashies. No matter what your age or size is, we have a range of rashies to suit everyone. Rashies comes in a variety of prints and colours to keep your skin safe from the sun - and keep you stylish at the beach.

4. Ultra SPF 50+ sunscreen. Sunscreen is a vital form of sun protection. Stock up on a tube of Ultra Cooling Sunscreen. It's SPF 50+, 4-hours water resistant, and has a refreshing cooling sensation when applied.

5. Kids' sunnies. Choose from our new range of children's sunglasses (suitable for age five to 12). Sunglasses have an Australian Eye Protection Factor of 10 and a UV protected category 3 lens - and come in a range of colours, styles and prints.

Cancer Council Queensland recommends people Slip on protective clothing, Slop on SPF30 or above broad-spectrum, water resistant sunscreen, Slap on a broad-brimmed hat, Seek shade and Slide on wrap-around sunnies, when heading outdoors.