Holiday house moved from Brisbane to Agnes

Ikigai house was transported from Brisbane to Agnes Water to become the newest accommodation business.

IT WAS the “charm” and craftsmanship of Ikigai House that convinced owner Dee Friel to move it from Brisbane to Agnes Water to start a new accommodation business.

Ikigai (ee-kee-guy) is the Japanese term for “the reason for which you get up in the morning” and is fitting for the owners.

Ikigai house is now located in Agnes Water.

“We have always played with the idea of opening a holiday house, and after we discovered and fell in love with Agnes and 1770 the dream started to be planned into reality,” Ms Friel said.

“So the philosophy behind ikigai became the reason Ikigai House came into being.”

The cottage was moved from Brisbane to Agnes Water overnight via road with police escorts in May this year.

“It was a nerve racking sleepless night waiting for the house to arrive in one piece with no disasters on the way,” Ms Friel said.

“I had my heart in my mouth as I heard the police sirens and saw our house being driven around the corner onto our block.”

Ikigai house.

She said the cottage had “real charm” to it when she first visited it in Brisbane.

“The first thing that appealed to me was the gorgeous timber floors that were used throughout the house.

“You just don’t get the same level of craftsmanship in a new build without paying huge amounts of money.

“We were lucky as the house fitted onto one truck so we did not have to cut the Queenslander in half, which happens with most moves.”

Inside the house.

She said her favourite part of the house was the new deck they had built on the side by an Agnes Water carpenter.

“The deck has a constant breeze coming in from the beach and you would not know by looking at the completed house that it was an add-on,” she said.

A new deck was built onto the house.

She said they engaged local tradespeople and suppliers where possible during the renovation process and expect to continue working with them as Ikigai trades as a holiday house.

To book, contact Accom1770 on 07 4974 9470.