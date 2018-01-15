Holiday hoons target Bargara Beach

HOONS: Numerous complaints have been made to police about dangerous driving at Bargara Beach.

BARGARA Police are ramping up patrols after numerous reports of hoons driving dangerously at a busy beach spot.

Sergeant Stephen Wilson said during the Christmas holidays, police received complaints about vehicles hooning at Bargara Beach, accessed via the Bargara Boat Ramp on The Esplanade.

"This is a small beach area which is utilised by members of the public,” Sgt Wilson said.

"Beach goers during the day have reported having to move quickly out of the way of vehicles so not to be struck.

"Local volunteer rangers have also been impacted with their turtle work at night due to vehicles hooning on the beach.”

Sgt Wilson said the beach access was for cars to launch and collect boats.

He said one complaint involved a ute carrying people on the tray area while it drove around the beach at speed.

The public can report offences to Policelink on 131 444 or Bargara Police Station on 4159 1444.