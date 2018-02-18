Holiday driver caught up in car blaze

BLAZE: Emma Hall posted this photo of the car fire on social media.

A DRIVER was lucky to escape his burning car when it went up in flames earlier today.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the 39-year-old man was driving a 2011 Volkswagen Amarok along Langbeckers East Rd about 12.40pm when the incident happened.

"The driver was heading to Brisbane on holidays when he noticed smoke coming out of the dash and through the bonnet of his vehicle," the spokesman said.

"He pulled over immediately, the next thing the whole car was on fire."

The spokesman said the cause of the blaze is unknown at this stage but has been deemed not suspicious.

He said it was possible an electrical fault could have ignited the flames.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer confirmed the fire completely destroyed the vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident.

The driver was insured.