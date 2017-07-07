HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

CROWD SUPPORT: Fans enjoy the action during the Vic Jensen Cup at Salter Oval. Head down there today from 8.30am for all the action and to support your team.

1. Sensory movie

What: The Moncrieff is running a Sensory Movie Screening of Despicable Me 3, created specifically for families and carers of individuals with special needs.

When: 10am

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Contact: 4130 4100

Cost: $8 (carers/teachers half price)

2. Vic Jensen Cup

What: Head along to the Vic Jensen Cup to support the Wide Bay boys as they take on Metropolitan East. Five games of quality junior rugby league will be played by 10 teams from across the state.

When: From 8.30am with grand finals at 12.10pm

Where: Salter Oval

Cost: Free

3. Meet Batman

What: Meet and greet the dark knight of Gotham himself this school holidays.

When: 11am, noon and 1pm

Where: Hinkler Central, outside Kmart

Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au

Cost: Free

4. Bundy Bowl

What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex these school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops, giveaways and more.

When: Today and tomorrow, 10am until late

Where: 17 Lester St

Contact: 4152 4334

Cost: Visit www.bundybowl.com.au or call the centre.

5. Stockland

What: Keep the kids entertained these school holidays with the Paw Patrol Art and Craft Zone.

Let their creativity shine as they make their very own Paw Patrol face masks to take home.

When: 11am-2pm

Where: Between Rockmans and W Lane

Contact: 4152 5788

Cost: Free

6. Pottery classes

What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.

Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara

When: From 9.30am

Contact: Bookings are essential; phone 0400 145 093

Cost: $20

7. Chipmunks

What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. See a two-for-one pass on page 4.

When: 9am-5pm

Where: 59 Johanna Blvd

Contact: 4151 4363

Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90

8. Cafe craft

What: Kids can learn the art of Japanese-style drawing, Manga, with professional artist Bec McPherson this school holidays. Artists of all expertise and regular class attendees are welcome but bookings are essential.

Suitable for kids over the age of eight, cost includes morning tea.

When: 9.30am and 11.30am

Where: 17 Electra St

Contact: Bookings can be made by phoning 0468 855 449

Cost: $12

9. Train rides

What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Where: Botanic Gardens

When: Tomorrow, 10am-3.30pm

Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html

Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free, family $10

10. Distillery Tour

What: For a day of education and fun for the whole family, why not head over to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for all the ins and outs of the drink that put the Rum City on the map. Two tours are available for a family day out, the Distillery Experience and the Museum Experience.

When: From 10am, book for time

Where: Hills St, Bundaberg East

Contact: www.bundabergrum.com.au/ distillery/book-a-tour

Cost: Visit website or phone 4131 2989

11. Reptile park

What: Head down to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for more than 60 species and sub-species of Australian reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds plus some exotic species and a tonne of holiday fun.

When: 9.30am-3pm

Where: 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers

Contact: 4126 3332

Cost: Adults $22, students and seniors $18, kids (4-12) $14, family pass (2 adults, 2 kids) $66

12. On the green

What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.

Where: Burnett Bowls Club

When: Today, 10am-5pm

Contact: 4151 4217

Cost: $5