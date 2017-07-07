HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

1. Sensory movie
What: The Moncrieff is running a Sensory Movie Screening of Despicable Me 3, created specifically for families and carers of individuals with special needs.
When: 10am
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Contact: 4130 4100
Cost: $8 (carers/teachers half price)
2. Vic Jensen Cup
What: Head along to the Vic Jensen Cup to support the Wide Bay boys as they take on Metropolitan East. Five games of quality junior rugby league will be played by 10 teams from across the state.
When: From 8.30am with grand finals at 12.10pm
Where: Salter Oval
Cost: Free
3. Meet Batman
What: Meet and greet the dark knight of Gotham himself this school holidays.
When: 11am, noon and 1pm
Where: Hinkler Central, outside Kmart
Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au
Cost: Free
4. Bundy Bowl
What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex these school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops, giveaways and more.
When: Today and tomorrow, 10am until late
Where: 17 Lester St
Contact: 4152 4334
Cost: Visit www.bundybowl.com.au or call the centre.
5. Stockland
What: Keep the kids entertained these school holidays with the Paw Patrol Art and Craft Zone.
Let their creativity shine as they make their very own Paw Patrol face masks to take home.
When: 11am-2pm
Where: Between Rockmans and W Lane
Contact: 4152 5788
Cost: Free
6. Pottery classes
What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.
Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara
When: From 9.30am
Contact: Bookings are essential; phone 0400 145 093
Cost: $20
7. Chipmunks
What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. See a two-for-one pass on page 4.
When: 9am-5pm
Where: 59 Johanna Blvd
Contact: 4151 4363
Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90
8. Cafe craft
What: Kids can learn the art of Japanese-style drawing, Manga, with professional artist Bec McPherson this school holidays. Artists of all expertise and regular class attendees are welcome but bookings are essential.
Suitable for kids over the age of eight, cost includes morning tea.
When: 9.30am and 11.30am
Where: 17 Electra St
Contact: Bookings can be made by phoning 0468 855 449
Cost: $12
9. Train rides
What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.
Where: Botanic Gardens
When: Tomorrow, 10am-3.30pm
Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html
Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free, family $10
10. Distillery Tour
What: For a day of education and fun for the whole family, why not head over to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for all the ins and outs of the drink that put the Rum City on the map. Two tours are available for a family day out, the Distillery Experience and the Museum Experience.
When: From 10am, book for time
Where: Hills St, Bundaberg East
Contact: www.bundabergrum.com.au/ distillery/book-a-tour
Cost: Visit website or phone 4131 2989
11. Reptile park
What: Head down to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for more than 60 species and sub-species of Australian reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds plus some exotic species and a tonne of holiday fun.
When: 9.30am-3pm
Where: 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers
Contact: 4126 3332
Cost: Adults $22, students and seniors $18, kids (4-12) $14, family pass (2 adults, 2 kids) $66
12. On the green
What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.
Where: Burnett Bowls Club
When: Today, 10am-5pm
Contact: 4151 4217
Cost: $5