HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

1. Outdoor movie
What: Bring your friends, picnic blanket and snuggle in for a movie under the stars. Big Screen Movie Nights are hosting the movie Trolls for their second school holiday movie night. Enjoy pizzas, popped pop corn and singalong with the kids to support the Moore Park Beach Community Playgroup.
When: 4-7.30pm, movie starts at 5pm
Where: Moore Park Beach Tavern
Contact: 0407 027 736
Cost: $2 per family supporting Moore Park Beach Community Playgroup
2. Vic Jensen Cup
What: Head along to the Vic Jensen Cup to support the Wide Bay boys as they take on Metropolitan East. Five games of quality junior rugby league will be played by 10 teams from across the state.
When: From 10am
Where: Salter Oval
Cost: Free
3. Meet Batman
What: Meet and greet the dark knight of Gotham himself this school holidays.
When: 11am, noon and 1pm
Where: Hinkler Central, outside Kmart
Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au
Cost: Free
4. Bundy Bowl
What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex these school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops, giveaways and more.
When: Today and tomorrow, 10am until late
Where: 17 Lester St
Contact: 4152 4334
Cost: Visit www.bundybowl.com.au or call the centre.
5. Stockland
What: Keep the kids entertained these school holidays with the Paw Patrol Art and Craft Zone.
Let their creativity shine as they make their very own Paw Patrol face masks to take home.
When: 11am-2pm
Where: Between Rockmans and W Lane
Contact: 4152 5788
Cost: Free
6. Pottery classes
What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery. Under guidance, they will be shown how to model and pinch clay to realise their ideas.
Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara
When: From 9.30am
Contact: Bookings are essential; phone 0400 145 093
Cost: $20
7. Chipmunks
What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. See a two-for-one pass on page 8.
When: 9am-5pm
Where: 59 Johanna Blvd
Contact: 4151 4363
Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90
8. Alexandra Zoo
What: Nestled on the banks of the Burnett River on Quay St, Alexandra Park offers a playground for all ages under the shade of large trees. The kids can play on the playground or run in the large open spaces.
When: 8.15am-4.45pm
Where: Quay St
Contact: 4153 8888
Cost: Free
9. Distillery Tour
What: For a day of education and fun for the whole family, why not head over to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for all the ins and outs of the drink that put the Rum City on the map. Two tours are available for a family day out, the Distillery Experience and the Museum Experience.
When: From 10am, book for time
Where: Hills St, Bundaberg East
Contact: www.bundabergrum.com.au/ distillery/book-a-tour
Cost: Visit website or phone 4131 2989
10. Reptile park
What: Head down to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for more than 60 species and sub-species of Australian reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds plus some exotic species and a tonne of holiday fun.
When: 9.30am-3pm
Where: 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers
Contact: 4126 3332
Cost: Adults $22, students and seniors $18, kids (4-12) $14, family pass (2 adults, 2 kids) $66