HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

Mikayla Haupt
| 6th Jul 2017 10:25 AM
MOVE NIGHT: Catch the movie Trolls tonight outdoors at Moore Park Beach Tavern.
MOVE NIGHT: Catch the movie Trolls tonight outdoors at Moore Park Beach Tavern.

1. Outdoor movie

What: Bring your friends, picnic blanket and snuggle in for a movie under the stars. Big Screen Movie Nights are hosting the movie Trolls for their second school holiday movie night. Enjoy pizzas, popped pop corn and singalong with the kids to support the Moore Park Beach Community Playgroup.

When: 4-7.30pm, movie starts at 5pm

Where: Moore Park Beach Tavern

Contact: 0407 027 736

Cost: $2 per family supporting Moore Park Beach Community Playgroup

2. Vic Jensen Cup

What: Head along to the Vic Jensen Cup to support the Wide Bay boys as they take on Metropolitan East. Five games of quality junior rugby league will be played by 10 teams from across the state.

When: From 10am

Where: Salter Oval

Cost: Free

3. Meet Batman

What: Meet and greet the dark knight of Gotham himself this school holidays.

When: 11am, noon and 1pm

Where: Hinkler Central, outside Kmart

Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au

Cost: Free

4. Bundy Bowl

What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex these school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops, giveaways and more.

When: Today and tomorrow, 10am until late

Where: 17 Lester St

Contact: 4152 4334

Cost: Visit www.bundybowl.com.au or call the centre.

5. Stockland

What: Keep the kids entertained these school holidays with the Paw Patrol Art and Craft Zone.

Let their creativity shine as they make their very own Paw Patrol face masks to take home.

When: 11am-2pm

Where: Between Rockmans and W Lane

Contact: 4152 5788

Cost: Free

6. Pottery classes

What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery. Under guidance, they will be shown how to model and pinch clay to realise their ideas.

Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara

When: From 9.30am

Contact: Bookings are essential; phone 0400 145 093

Cost: $20

7. Chipmunks

What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. See a two-for-one pass on page 8.

When: 9am-5pm

Where: 59 Johanna Blvd

Contact: 4151 4363

Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90

8. Alexandra Zoo

What: Nestled on the banks of the Burnett River on Quay St, Alexandra Park offers a playground for all ages under the shade of large trees. The kids can play on the playground or run in the large open spaces.

When: 8.15am-4.45pm

Where: Quay St

Contact: 4153 8888

Cost: Free

9. Distillery Tour

What: For a day of education and fun for the whole family, why not head over to the Bundaberg Rum Distillery for all the ins and outs of the drink that put the Rum City on the map. Two tours are available for a family day out, the Distillery Experience and the Museum Experience.

When: From 10am, book for time

Where: Hills St, Bundaberg East

Contact: www.bundabergrum.com.au/ distillery/book-a-tour

Cost: Visit website or phone 4131 2989

10. Reptile park

What: Head down to Snakes Downunder Reptile Park and Zoo for more than 60 species and sub-species of Australian reptiles, amphibians, mammals and birds plus some exotic species and a tonne of holiday fun.

When: 9.30am-3pm

Where: 51 Lucketts Rd, Childers

Contact: 4126 3332

Cost: Adults $22, students and seniors $18, kids (4-12) $14, family pass (2 adults, 2 kids) $66

Topics:  boredom busters bundaberg holiday activities school holidays whatson

