Holiday boredom busters

1. Chipmunks

What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end.

When: 9am-5pm

Where: 59 Johanna Blvd

Contact: 4151 4363

Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90

2. Bundy Bowl

What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre these school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops each day at 12 noon, giveaways and more.

When: 10am until late

Where: 17 Lester St

Contact: 4152 4334

Cost: Visit www.bundabowl.com.au or call the centre for holiday specials.

3. On the green

What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.

Where: Burnett Bowls Club

When: Today, 10am-5pm

Contact: 4151 4217

Cost: $5

4. Hinkler Central

What: Meet and greet the dark knight of Gotham himself, Batman!

When: 11am, noon and 1pm

Where: Outside Kmart

Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au

Cost: Free

5. Cafe craft

What: Kids can turn junk mail into beautiful paper bowls with many uses. Spend a morning rolling, folding, flattening and gluing paper, ending with an amazing and fun creation. Two-hour workshop includes morning tea (juice and biscuits).

When: 9.30-11.30am

Where: Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St

Contact: 0468 855 449

Cost: 12

6. Pottery classes

What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.

Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara

When: 9.30am

Contact: 0400 145 093

Cost: $20

7. Gin Gin Library

What: Gin Gin Library school holiday activities are on again these holidays. Take part in the bee and beehive craft, or make a butterfly feeder. They also have a spider and insects display from the Queensland Museum.

When: 10-11am and 2-3pm

Where: Gin Gin Library

Contact: 4130 4620

Cost: Free

8. Tennis clinic

What: The Bundaberg Junior Tennis Association and Bundaberg Tennis Academy Professional Coaches are holding their School Holiday Get Active Tennis Clinic for children these school holidays. There will be two sessions held each day catering for children from 5-15 years. Bookings are essential as places are limited per class.

When: 8.30am-3.30pm

Where: Rotary Park Tennis Complex, 69B George St

Contact: Phone Kevin on 0409 520753 or Murray 0407 639 824

Cost: $9-$15

9. Rocketship week

What: Take the kids to Hinkler Hall of Aviation for some rocket ship fun. There will be kids activities, including making a rocketship in the J.A. (Lex) Rowland Gallery. For more visit www.hinklerhallofaviation.com

When: 9am

Where: Hinkler Hall of Aviation, 6 Mount Perry Rd

Contact: 4130 4400

Cost: Free

10. Alexandra Park Zoo

What: Nestled on the banks of the Burnett River on Quay St, Alexandra Park offers a playground for all ages under the shade of large trees. The kids can play on the playground or run in the large open spaces. The rotunda gives the park an old-time feel. Keep an eye out for locals participating in yoga lessons or walking/running along the Riverside Walk.

When: 8.15am-4.45pm

Where: Quay St

Contact: 4153 8888

Cost: Free