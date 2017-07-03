Holiday boredom busters

1. Chipmunks
What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end.
When: 9am-5pm
Where: 59 Johanna Blvd
Contact: 4151 4363
Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90
2. Bundy Bowl
What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre these school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops each day at 12 noon, giveaways and more.
When: 10am until late
Where: 17 Lester St
Contact: 4152 4334
Cost: Visit www.bundabowl.com.au or call the centre for holiday specials.
3. On the green
What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.
Where: Burnett Bowls Club
When: Today, 10am-5pm
Contact: 4151 4217
Cost: $5
4. Hinkler Central
What: Meet and greet the dark knight of Gotham himself, Batman!
When: 11am, noon and 1pm
Where: Outside Kmart
Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au
Cost: Free
5. Cafe craft
What: Kids can turn junk mail into beautiful paper bowls with many uses. Spend a morning rolling, folding, flattening and gluing paper, ending with an amazing and fun creation. Two-hour workshop includes morning tea (juice and biscuits).
When: 9.30-11.30am
Where: Take the Plunge Cafe, 17 Electra St
Contact: 0468 855 449
Cost: 12
6. Pottery classes
What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.
Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara
When: 9.30am
Contact: 0400 145 093
Cost: $20
7. Gin Gin Library
What: Gin Gin Library school holiday activities are on again these holidays. Take part in the bee and beehive craft, or make a butterfly feeder. They also have a spider and insects display from the Queensland Museum.
When: 10-11am and 2-3pm
Where: Gin Gin Library
Contact: 4130 4620
Cost: Free
8. Tennis clinic
What: The Bundaberg Junior Tennis Association and Bundaberg Tennis Academy Professional Coaches are holding their School Holiday Get Active Tennis Clinic for children these school holidays. There will be two sessions held each day catering for children from 5-15 years. Bookings are essential as places are limited per class.
When: 8.30am-3.30pm
Where: Rotary Park Tennis Complex, 69B George St
Contact: Phone Kevin on 0409 520753 or Murray 0407 639 824
Cost: $9-$15
9. Rocketship week
What: Take the kids to Hinkler Hall of Aviation for some rocket ship fun. There will be kids activities, including making a rocketship in the J.A. (Lex) Rowland Gallery. For more visit www.hinklerhallofaviation.com
When: 9am
Where: Hinkler Hall of Aviation, 6 Mount Perry Rd
Contact: 4130 4400
Cost: Free
10. Alexandra Park Zoo
What: Nestled on the banks of the Burnett River on Quay St, Alexandra Park offers a playground for all ages under the shade of large trees. The kids can play on the playground or run in the large open spaces. The rotunda gives the park an old-time feel. Keep an eye out for locals participating in yoga lessons or walking/running along the Riverside Walk.
When: 8.15am-4.45pm
Where: Quay St
Contact: 4153 8888
Cost: Free