Holiday boredom busters

ARE your kids bored out of their brains these holidays? Check out this great list of activities in Bundaberg that is sure to keep them entertained for hours.
1. Celeb chef
What: Come and meet Paisley Park's creative consultant and Chef Miguel Maestre. Enjoy some of his cooking and meet the passionate team of educators.
When: Today, 10am-2pm
Where: Paisley Park Early Learning Centre, 56 Searle St
Contact: 1800 724 753
Cost: Free
2. Bunnings
What: Need an excuse to go to Bunnings? Bundaberg Bunnings is holding a kids DIY workshop full of hands-on fun crafts and activities. Bookings essential.
When: Today and tomorrow, 10-11am
Where: Bunnings, 30 Johanna Blvd
Contact: 4130 8000
Cost: Free
3. Chipmunks
What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. See a two for one pass on page 17.
When: Today 9am-5pm, tomorrow 10am-4pm
Where: 59 Johanna Blvd
Contact: 4151 4363
Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90
4. Parkrun
What: Get out of the house this weekend with a 5km walk or run followed by a post-run coffee from the Hit n Run Barista Mobile Coffee Van. If you've never been before, you will need to register at www.parkrun.com.au/register/
When: Today, 7am
Where: Queens Park, Sussex St
Contact: 0413 359 026
Cost: Free
5. Bundy Bowl
What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complexthese school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops, giveaways and more.
When: Today and tomorrow, 10am until late
Where: 17 Lester St
Contact: 4152 4334
Cost: Visit www.bundabowl.com.au or call the centre.
6. Stockland Sugarland
What: Nick Jr's Paw Patrol show
Where: Outside Woolworths
When: Today 11am and 1pm
Contact: 4152 5788
Cost: Free
What: Meet the PAW Patrol gang
Where: Foodcourt
When: Noon daily
Contact: 4152 5788
Cost: Free
7. On the green
What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.
Where: Burnett Bowls Club
When: Today, 10am-5pm
Contact: 4151 4217
Cost: $5
8. Train rides
What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.
Where: Botanic Gardens
When: Tomorrow, 10am-3.30pm
Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html
Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free, family $10
9. RJ'S grand opening
What: All types, ages, and models of cars and motorcycles will be participating in a cruise from Kendall Flats to RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner for its grand opening. The remainder of the day will see Heidke St and surrounding car parks filled with vehicles, all on show for the public to meander through as if in the old days.
When: Tomorrow, 7am-5pm
Where: RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner, 4/10 Heidke St
Contact: 4152 5323
Cost: Free
10. Shalom Markets
What: With 200 stalls operating every Sunday morning, you can enjoy breakfast or morning tea from the barbecue, cold drinks and tea and coffee from the canteen at the markets at Shalom College. There are stalls to explore for everyone and children are very welcome - locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables (including organic), cakes, doughnuts, craft, jewellery, plants, gardening supplies and more.
When: Tomorrow, 6am-noon
Where: Shalom College, 9 Fitzgerald St
Contact: 0438 446 269
Cost: Free
11. Naidoc week
What: This year's Naidoc week celebrations begin with a Spiritual Service. The service will begin with a smoking ceremony, incorporating a memorial or laying of a remembrance wreath to commemorate elders who have passed. Followed by didgeridoo and the Salvation Army brass band.
When: Tomorrow, 10am
Where: Salvation Army Church, 110 McCarthy St
Contact: moe.turaga@tqcc.org.au
Cost: Free
What: The Bundaberg community is invited to share the dining table with the indigenous community to sample traditionally cooked fare. For catering purposes book and bring your ticket.
When: Tomorrow, noon
Where: South Sea Islander Complex, 46 Johnson St
Contact: 4130 7700
Cost: Gold coin