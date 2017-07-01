Holiday boredom busters

Chef and TV host Miguel Maestre will be in Bundy today to share his love for cooking.

ARE your kids bored out of their brains these holidays? Check out this great list of activities in Bundaberg that is sure to keep them entertained for hours.

1. Celeb chef

What: Come and meet Paisley Park's creative consultant and Chef Miguel Maestre. Enjoy some of his cooking and meet the passionate team of educators.

When: Today, 10am-2pm

Where: Paisley Park Early Learning Centre, 56 Searle St

Contact: 1800 724 753

Cost: Free

2. Bunnings

What: Need an excuse to go to Bunnings? Bundaberg Bunnings is holding a kids DIY workshop full of hands-on fun crafts and activities. Bookings essential.

When: Today and tomorrow, 10-11am

Where: Bunnings, 30 Johanna Blvd

Contact: 4130 8000

Cost: Free

3. Chipmunks

What: Chipmunks Playland and Cafe have plenty to keep your little ones entertained for hours on end. See a two for one pass on page 17.

When: Today 9am-5pm, tomorrow 10am-4pm

Where: 59 Johanna Blvd

Contact: 4151 4363

Cost: 1-2 years $7.90 and 3-11 $10.90

4. Parkrun

What: Get out of the house this weekend with a 5km walk or run followed by a post-run coffee from the Hit n Run Barista Mobile Coffee Van. If you've never been before, you will need to register at www.parkrun.com.au/register/

When: Today, 7am

Where: Queens Park, Sussex St

Contact: 0413 359 026

Cost: Free

5. Bundy Bowl

What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complexthese school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, a Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops, giveaways and more.

When: Today and tomorrow, 10am until late

Where: 17 Lester St

Contact: 4152 4334

Cost: Visit www.bundabowl.com.au or call the centre.

6. Stockland Sugarland

What: Nick Jr's Paw Patrol show

Where: Outside Woolworths

When: Today 11am and 1pm

Contact: 4152 5788

Cost: Free

What: Meet the PAW Patrol gang

Where: Foodcourt

When: Noon daily

Contact: 4152 5788

Cost: Free

7. On the green

What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.

Where: Burnett Bowls Club

When: Today, 10am-5pm

Contact: 4151 4217

Cost: $5

8. Train rides

What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens.

Where: Botanic Gardens

When: Tomorrow, 10am-3.30pm

Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html

Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free, family $10

The Australian Sugarcane Railway is again running train rides in the Botanic Gardens. Mike Knott BUN041016TRAIN3

9. RJ'S grand opening

What: All types, ages, and models of cars and motorcycles will be participating in a cruise from Kendall Flats to RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner for its grand opening. The remainder of the day will see Heidke St and surrounding car parks filled with vehicles, all on show for the public to meander through as if in the old days.

When: Tomorrow, 7am-5pm

Where: RJ's Rock 'n' Roll Diner, 4/10 Heidke St

Contact: 4152 5323

Cost: Free

10. Shalom Markets

What: With 200 stalls operating every Sunday morning, you can enjoy breakfast or morning tea from the barbecue, cold drinks and tea and coffee from the canteen at the markets at Shalom College. There are stalls to explore for everyone and children are very welcome - locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables (including organic), cakes, doughnuts, craft, jewellery, plants, gardening supplies and more.

When: Tomorrow, 6am-noon

Where: Shalom College, 9 Fitzgerald St

Contact: 0438 446 269

Cost: Free

11. Naidoc week

What: This year's Naidoc week celebrations begin with a Spiritual Service. The service will begin with a smoking ceremony, incorporating a memorial or laying of a remembrance wreath to commemorate elders who have passed. Followed by didgeridoo and the Salvation Army brass band.

When: Tomorrow, 10am

Where: Salvation Army Church, 110 McCarthy St

Contact: moe.turaga@tqcc.org.au

Cost: Free

What: The Bundaberg community is invited to share the dining table with the indigenous community to sample traditionally cooked fare. For catering purposes book and bring your ticket.

When: Tomorrow, noon

Where: South Sea Islander Complex, 46 Johnson St

Contact: 4130 7700

Cost: Gold coin