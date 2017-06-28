HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

1. Flourish Family Fun
What: An all-inclusive event to celebrate and acknowledge the diversity of families in our region. This event will provide entertainment, information stalls and activities for all the family, With community stalls and businesses showcasing their family-friendly services.
When: 9am-noon
Where: Boreham Park, Avenell St, Avenell Heights
Contact: 1300 883 699
Cost: Free
2. Moana outdoor movie
What: Big Screen Movie Nights are hosting two twilight movie nights over the school break. Tonight will see the movie Moana up on the screen. Bring your family, friends, picnic blanket and snuggle in for a movie under the the stars. Enjoy fantastic fresh affordable pizzas (reg $8.99, Large $10.99), freshly popped popcorn and sing along with the kids.
When: 4-7.30pm
Where: Moore Park Beach Tavern
Contact: 0407 027 736
Cost: $2 per family, supporting Moore Park Beach Festival
3. BRAG
What: The Hungry Caterpillar, Nonsense Show is on at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery. The event caters to kids under six years with storytelling and art workshops.
When: 10.30-11.30am
Where: Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery
Contact: 4130 4750
Cost: Free
4. Wiggles in Bundy
What: It's time to Wiggle around Australia! The world's favourite children's entertainment group, The Wiggles, are coming to Bundy with Emma, Simon, Anthony and Lachy performing their brand new show.
When: 10am
Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
Contact: 4130 4100
Cost: $33.50, under 12 months Free
5. Bundy Bowl
What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl AND Leisure Centre these school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, the Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops each day at noon, giveaways and more.
When: 10am until late
Where: 17 Lester St
Contact: 4152 4334
Cost: Visit www.bundabowl.com.au or call the centre for holiday specials.
6. Musical theatre workshop
What: A week of exploring drama, singing and performance skills. Participants will work with artists and mentors to produce a piece of musical theatre for friends and family in a fantastic performance of The Tales of Dr. Seuss to close the week. A performance will be held at Riverfeast Bundaberg on Saturday from 2pm, which will include all acts from musical theatre to vocal.
When: 9am-noon
Where: Bundaberg Academy of the Arts
Contact: 0428 651 447
Cost: $60-$120
7. Pottery classes
What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.
Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara
When: 9.30am
Contact: 0400 145 093
Cost: $20
8.Train rides
What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability-friendly and wheelchair accessible.
Where: Botanic Gardens
When: 10am-3.30pm
Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html
Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free, family $10
9. Stockland Sugarland
What: Nick Jr's Paw Patrol show
Where: Outside Woolworths
When: 11am and 1pm daily
Contact: 4152 5788
Cost: Free
What: Meet the PAW Patrol gang
Where: Foodcourt
When: Noon daily
Contact: 4152 5788
Cost: Free
10. Hinkler Central
What: Hinkler Central school holiday activities are back again with the Ultimate Lego Play Zone.
Where: Outside Kmart.
When: 11am-2pm
Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au
Cost: Free
11. Cafe crafts
What: Take the Plunge Cafe is holding school holiday workshops, with a clay dish-making and candle decorating workshop.
Where: 17 Electra St
When: 11.30am-1.30pm
Contact: 0468 855 449
Cost: $12
12. Childers Library
What: Childers Library school holiday activities will be on again today with the make your own penguin friend activity for kids aged 2-8 years.
Where: Childers Library
When: 10.30am
Contact: 4130 4650
Cost: Free
13. On the Green
What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.
Where: Burnett Bowls Club
When: 10am-5pm
Contact: 4151 4217
Cost: $5
14. Song writing and recording workshop
What: Put your pen to paper, turn words into a song and your song into your very own CD single. Local songwriter and performer Matthew Barker will guide you from songwriter to recording artist while singing coach Natalie Greer will guide you through various vocal techniques and Blair Warwick will be ready to record your moment in time.
Where: BTR Performing Arts Academy, 54 Woongarra St
When: 9am-noon
Contact: 4151 4144
Cost: $269 (early bird), $300