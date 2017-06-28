HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

1. Flourish Family Fun

What: An all-inclusive event to celebrate and acknowledge the diversity of families in our region. This event will provide entertainment, information stalls and activities for all the family, With community stalls and businesses showcasing their family-friendly services.

When: 9am-noon

Where: Boreham Park, Avenell St, Avenell Heights

Contact: 1300 883 699

Cost: Free

2. Moana outdoor movie

What: Big Screen Movie Nights are hosting two twilight movie nights over the school break. Tonight will see the movie Moana up on the screen. Bring your family, friends, picnic blanket and snuggle in for a movie under the the stars. Enjoy fantastic fresh affordable pizzas (reg $8.99, Large $10.99), freshly popped popcorn and sing along with the kids.

When: 4-7.30pm

Where: Moore Park Beach Tavern

Contact: 0407 027 736

Cost: $2 per family, supporting Moore Park Beach Festival

3. BRAG

What: The Hungry Caterpillar, Nonsense Show is on at the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery. The event caters to kids under six years with storytelling and art workshops.

When: 10.30-11.30am

Where: Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery

Contact: 4130 4750

Cost: Free

4. Wiggles in Bundy

What: It's time to Wiggle around Australia! The world's favourite children's entertainment group, The Wiggles, are coming to Bundy with Emma, Simon, Anthony and Lachy performing their brand new show.

When: 10am

Where: Moncrieff Entertainment Centre

Contact: 4130 4100

Cost: $33.50, under 12 months Free

WIGGLES VISIT: Lachy, Emma, Simon and Anthony perform for an audience of kids at the Bundaberg Hospital. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN190413WGG4

5. Bundy Bowl

What: There is so much to choose from at Bundy Bowl AND Leisure Centre these school holidays. From ten pin bowling to laser tag, dodgem cars, the Wild Wild West Shootout, mini-golf, giant balloon drops each day at noon, giveaways and more.

When: 10am until late

Where: 17 Lester St

Contact: 4152 4334

Cost: Visit www.bundabowl.com.au or call the centre for holiday specials.

6. Musical theatre workshop

What: A week of exploring drama, singing and performance skills. Participants will work with artists and mentors to produce a piece of musical theatre for friends and family in a fantastic performance of The Tales of Dr. Seuss to close the week. A performance will be held at Riverfeast Bundaberg on Saturday from 2pm, which will include all acts from musical theatre to vocal.

When: 9am-noon

Where: Bundaberg Academy of the Arts

Contact: 0428 651 447

Cost: $60-$120

7. Pottery classes

What: Two-and-a-half hour long pottery classes teaching children how to create an amazing piece of their very own pottery through Di Stirling Pottery.

Where: 42 Durdins Rd, Bargara

When: 9.30am

Contact: 0400 145 093

Cost: $20

8.Train rides

What: Australian Sugar Cane Railway will run train rides again these school holidays at the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. The Australian Sugar Cane Railway is disability-friendly and wheelchair accessible.

Where: Botanic Gardens

When: 10am-3.30pm

Contact: http://qldrailheritage.com/ ascr/index.html

Cost: Adults $4, school aged $1, under 5s free, family $10

TRAIN RIDES: The Australian Sugarcane Railway in the Bundaberg Botanic Gardens. Mike Knott BUN041016TRAIN7

9. Stockland Sugarland

What: Nick Jr's Paw Patrol show

Where: Outside Woolworths

When: 11am and 1pm daily

Contact: 4152 5788

Cost: Free

What: Meet the PAW Patrol gang

Where: Foodcourt

When: Noon daily

Contact: 4152 5788

Cost: Free

10. Hinkler Central

What: Hinkler Central school holiday activities are back again with the Ultimate Lego Play Zone.

Where: Outside Kmart.

When: 11am-2pm

Contact: www.hinklercentral.com.au

Cost: Free

Ipswich Art Gallery Towers of Tomorrow with LEGO exhibition and kids school holiday activities. Sebastian Bodeker, 7, and Elijah Bodeker, 5, of Redbank Plains. David Nielsen

11. Cafe crafts

What: Take the Plunge Cafe is holding school holiday workshops, with a clay dish-making and candle decorating workshop.

Where: 17 Electra St

When: 11.30am-1.30pm

Contact: 0468 855 449

Cost: $12

12. Childers Library

What: Childers Library school holiday activities will be on again today with the make your own penguin friend activity for kids aged 2-8 years.

Where: Childers Library

When: 10.30am

Contact: 4130 4650

Cost: Free

13. On the Green

What: Drop in for a game of lawn bowls. A family-friendly game of affordable fun with no experience required.

Where: Burnett Bowls Club

When: 10am-5pm

Contact: 4151 4217

Cost: $5

14. Song writing and recording workshop

What: Put your pen to paper, turn words into a song and your song into your very own CD single. Local songwriter and performer Matthew Barker will guide you from songwriter to recording artist while singing coach Natalie Greer will guide you through various vocal techniques and Blair Warwick will be ready to record your moment in time.

Where: BTR Performing Arts Academy, 54 Woongarra St

When: 9am-noon

Contact: 4151 4144

Cost: $269 (early bird), $300