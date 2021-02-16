HOLEY MOLEY! How Jacinta went from hairdressing in Hinkler to TV

Bundaberg's Jacinta Robinson took on the Holey Moley course, did you catch the episode on Monday night?

While she's not typically a competitor on the green, Bundaberg's Jacinta Robinson putt on a show for Australia while on Channel 7's Holey Moley.

The episode aired on Monday night with friends and family tuning in to see how she fared.

And to her credit, she made it a fairway through the competition.

Speaking to the NewsMail at the Bundaberg Golf Club, Jacinta said when the "amazing" opportunity to compete on the show presented itself, she jumped at the chance.

"Why not? It'd be an incredible experience to show Australia you can be a woman and tackle these obstacles," she said.

"And a lot of people have this perception that vegans aren't strong, so it was a great way to show the Australian public and my clients that you can take on any challenge, be scared of it, but do it and have fun with it."

The series has been described as "family entertainment on an epic scale, where comedy and sport collide as competitors battle for supremacy on insane, supersized mini golf holes".

"Holey Moley is fun, it's a really good, fun show," she said.

"With the shark, a lot of people didn't make it on the shark and when you're standing there at the end of the platform, it is a fair jump to jump on the shark.

"In saying that, I was thinking in my mind 'okay, you've got this, you've got this', and I didn't let any other thought come into my mind, because I thought 'the opportunity is there, you're able to pull yourself onto the shark, you just have to catch the fin'.

"As you saw last night, I ripped myself up on top and then I was riding that thing, it was so much fun."

Jacinta and her partner Alyse said they loved the banter and commentary during the program.

Before appearing in the Holey Moley, Jacinta worked at Mode Hairdressing in Hinkler, for several years.

"I did that because I loved helping people transform the way that they felt about themselves," she said.

"After doing that for a few years, I realised that was the external look about a person and they weren't actually transforming themselves, it was just a two second appearance, did their hair, they looked great and then they went on and whatever.

"But I wanted to have more of an impact on people's lives - that's why I went into the fitness world."

Now based in Brisbane, Jacinta is works as an online personal trainer, specialising in helping people add more plants into their diet while losing weight.

And five years in, she still loves it.

"It's an incredible thing to be a part of someone's journey, helping them transform their life," she said.

"One of my clients text me today to say that he has officially lost 20kg in the last 5 months.

"Every though it's life-changing for them, it's so rewarding for me because I'm just like a tool for them … they've got to implement it themselves."

Speaking of challenges, this year Jacinta wants to hit a combined 200kg of weight loss with her clients.

Currently at 56kg mark, she said it was going to be an awesome year.

If you would like help on your weight loss journey from Jacinta, you can contact here via Instagram or email: hello@jacintarobinson.com

To watch the episode click here.

