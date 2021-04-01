HOLE IN ONE: Why local golf course has hit property market

If you've ever wanted to own a country club and 18-hole golf course, now may be your chance.

Owners of the Innes Park Country Club Gary Peat and Louise Cole have put the property on the market and dropped the price this week.

They said the property was listed two weeks before Christmas which was "not ideal" with the holidays, COVID-19 matters and most businesses closing until the end of January.

"We have listed the property for sale as both owners are ready to retire and would like to be closer to their children and grandchildren who are all in New South Wales," they said.

"Since Covid started the feeling is life is too short and family are so important.

"The agents that are involved have been informed that we are dramatically reducing the price to $1.8m, a total bargain at this price."

The property is on 44 acres and sports an 18-hole golf course, pro shop, mini golf course, clubhouse, licensed bar and restaurant.

The owners said a unique aspect of this property was a driving range which could be used at night.

"Also it is zoned recreational and [there] is the wonderful potential of building 30-60 homes on the land still retaining nine holes for golf," they said.

"It is close to the water and there is so much development going on all around us.

"It would suit a family who could slowly develop it or a group who would do the development and make a very tidy sum.

"We have all the commercial equipment for pizzas and full commercial kitchen.

"There is a very good living to be made for a family concern."

A golf pro has reportedly been looking at the property "seriously" but there has been no final outcome yet.

"It is a rare to have golf clubs for sale, particularly this one as so much work has already [gone] into it to rebuild six of the greens for real golfers to play and enjoy," Ms Cole said.

"Prior to that the greens were tiny.

"Gary my husband is a good golfer and his vision was to have it so serious golfers would also enjoy it," she said.

"Also there is a large house with a one-bedroom unit attached for a large family or could be converted to accommodation which is always light on in the area."

For more information on the property, click here.

