Hole hazard on driveway gets Mick riled

Jim Alouat
| 7th Apr 2017 5:11 PM
DUTY OF CARE: Fire Warden Mick Small has had to fill in holes himself to help avoid injury to those collecting burn permits.
DUTY OF CARE: Fire Warden Mick Small has had to fill in holes himself to help avoid injury to those collecting burn permits. Paul Donaldson BUN060417DRAIN5

A LOCAL fire warden says floodwater damage to a culvert on his driveway has created a huge hole, which is proving to be a dangerous obstacle for visitors to his home seeking fire permits.

Mick Small OAM lives at Gorries Rd, Childers and says the recent deluge of floodwater came ripping down his road washing out his driveway and creating a 3m wide hole about 300mm deep.

The pipe running underneath his driveway has been slowly eroding for some time and Mr Small said he immediately called council to have it temporarily fixed.

He asked if they could dump some gravel over the hole and roll it in.

But the response wasn't what Mr Small was expecting and he said the council initially refused to fix it.

"They were a bit smart and said we'll give you temporary authority to fix it on our behalf,” he said.

"I thought 'hang on, that's not why I pay rates'.”

As the local fire warden covering the Isis region, Mr Small said he gets many visitors to his property collecting fire permits.

"I had a fella, about 80 years old, come to get a permit and he almost fell in as he got out of the car,” he said.

"I told council, 'It's on your road reservation that you're funded to maintain'.

On Thursday, Mr Small was forced to throw cracker dust over the hole to alleviate the problem.

Following questions to council from the NewsMail regarding Mr Small's situation, divisional 2 representative Bill Trevor inspected the site and spoke to Mr Small in person.

"The matter relates to a broader drainage issue for the area, which is being investigated by council engineers,” a council spokeswoman said.

Mr Small said in the long-term he hoped the drainage pipes would be upgraded which the council later confirmed it was considering.

In the aftermath of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie, from March 28 to April 6, 414 complaints were made to council relating to drainage.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg council childers floodwater tcdebbie

