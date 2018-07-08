Holden takes out Townsville 400

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA — JULY 07: Jamie Whincup driver of the #1 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB celebrates after winning race 17 for the Supercars Townsville 400 on July 7, 2018 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)

THE Red Bull Holden Racing Team has completed a stunning weekend at the Townsville 400 with drivers Jamie Whincup and Shane Van Gisbergen finishing 1-2 across the two races.

Whincup produced a dominant drive to claim his 10th Reid Park victory on Saturday before they reversed positions as Van Ginsbergen cruised home to win Sunday's race.

It's the third time that the Triple Eight teammates have claimed the Townsville quinella after Whincup also led home Van Ginsbergen in the Saturday race in 2016.

Van Ginsbergen grabbed the early lead after a wild opening lap before Whincup hit the front after the first pit stops as he looked to claim the second Reid Park sweep of his illustrious career.

Whincup managed to open up a steady lead, but Van Gisbergen still had the speed after earlier winning the Top 10 Shootout and made his move on Lap 43 of the 70-lap race.

Watpac Townsville 400 Supercars 2018. Race two winner Shane Van Gisbergen. Picture: Evan Morgan

A late safety car gave Whincup a sniff as he hung in his teammate's shadow over the final six laps, but Van Ginsbergen kept him at bay to win his first race since the opening round in Adelaide.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin started on the grid in seventh, but worked his way up to third to keep a 131-point buffer from Van Ginsbergen while Whincup moves up to fourth in the standings.

Craig Lowndes had a running battle with McLaughlin as he finished in fourth in his final appearance at the Townsville 400 as a full-time driver while Chaz Mostert came home strong in fifth place.