Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Motor Sports

Holden hero: SVG breaks Bathurst hoodoo

by James Phelps,Emily Benammar,Rebecca Williams
18th Oct 2020 4:56 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Shane van Gisbergen is the Bathurst bridesmaid no more.

Erasing a history of Mount Panorama pain, van Gisbergen finally became a Bathurst king when he fended off Ford to be crowned a Holden hero.

In a race that only came alive at the death with a safety car double, van Gisbergen held off Cameron Waters in a thrilling three lap finish to send Holden out a winner.

Perfect for the final 18km after the safety car put him in a one on one fight with Ford, it was a win 14-years in the making.

Bursting onto the scene as the next big thing in 2007, van Gisbergen had - until yesterday - only tasted defeat after seemingly having been struck down by a V8 curse.

Shattered when a failed starter motor robbed him of a win in 2014 and left despondent in 2016 when he came second in the closest competitive finish, van Gisbergen, 31, was also beaten last year by a car that was fined $250,000 for being a cheat.

"Just awesome, the last few laps were really tough," SVG said afterwards.

"Thanks to the guys, a great way to send out Holden. I just wish mum and dad were here. I knew as long as I got through wide at turn 2 with grip it would be OK.

"It's awesome. It's a team effort, when that rain came I was slow but got going and that got us to the front.

"I've come close so many times, you don't start to doubt but you wonder.

Waters finished second as Chaz Mostert claimed third.

Garth Tander co-drove his way to his fourth title. 

"The whole team has been fantastic all week," Tander said. "We chipped away at the car, we had a great car, the car was so good.

"When Shane jumped in and watching him go at the end was so impressive to watch. it's a very special place. The intensity of the race was through the roof.

"To stand on the top step is really, really cool."

Originally published as Holden hero: SVG breaks Bathurst hoodoo

More Stories

Show More
bathurst 1000 holden motor racing mount panorama shane van gisbergen sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beach amenities block to serve as canvas for artist

        Premium Content Beach amenities block to serve as canvas for artist

        News A plain amenities block at a local beach is set to be turned into a mosaic wonderland.

        Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

        Premium Content Keeping Childers cool with $100k election promise

        News Incumbent Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is set to splash the cash in Childers...

        Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

        Premium Content Two of the worst Woodgate drivers in court this week

        News One of the man was involved in a crash earlier this year.

        40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

        Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Inclusive rugby union carnival kicks off

        News See some of the action on the field and photos from the sideline.