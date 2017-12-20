Holden clocks up 25 years on beach

SURPRISE: Surf Life Saving Queensland's Craig Holden at his celebratory surprise morning tea with son Kobi, wife Kristine and daughter Baylee.

SURPRISE: Surf Life Saving Queensland's Craig Holden at his celebratory surprise morning tea with son Kobi, wife Kristine and daughter Baylee.

"I'VE been stitched up” Craig Holden said with a massive grin as he looked around Alowishus Delicious at all the familiar faces smiling back at him.

The Elliott Heads surf lifesaver has dedicated his life to protecting and serving others and yesterday walked into his surprise morning tea to celebrate 25 years on the job.

Mr Holden, who started surf life saving as a young Nipper, began employment with Surf Life Saving Queensland a quarter of a century ago.

He began as a casual lifeguard in the early 1990s before quickly moving up through the ranks into various roles, both on and off the beach.

His current position, as regional operations manager, sees him manage the lifesaving and patrol activities of five branches and almost 20 employees across Queensland.

In addition to his professional career with SLSQ, Mr Holden has been an active volunteer member of Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club for the past 39 years.

SLSQ regional development officer Jamie Findlay said Mr Holden's efforts over his lifetime were nothing short of incredible.

"Our motto at Surf Life Saving Queensland is 'vigilance and service' and there's nobody that embodies these values more than Craig Holden,” Mr Findlay said.

Read more about Mr Holden's career in Saturday's NewsMail.