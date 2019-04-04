Holden beats triple Iron Man to take Aussie title

Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving member Craig Holden won an Aussies title for the first time in an individual event on the Gold Coast.

SURF LIFESAVING: Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving's Craig Holden has spent more than half his life chasing a national title in an individual event in lifesaving at the Aussies, and this week his years of pain, dedication and commitment delivered.

Holden won the 45 to 49-year-old board race in the Masters at the national surf life saving titles on the Gold Coast.

The Elliott Heads member survived through the first heat to qualify for the final before he claimed gold against some of the best competitors in the sport.

Holden beat former triple Iron Man winner Guy Andrews.

"It's a bit surreal, a bit of a surprise,” he said.

"I didn't come down here expecting to win.

"It was pretty cut-throat and I was nervous just progressing through the heats.”

Usually competitors progress from heats, to the semis, to the final.

The organisers instead eliminated the semi component, putting through the top six in each heat into the final.

Holden needed to be one of the six from the 18 that competed.

"We had five of the top seven Queensland athletes in the heat I was in,” he said.

"It was all in on the heat and I was able to qualify.”

Holden then delivered when it counted in the final to claim it.

"When I coach I tell people it is all about executing the process,” he said.

"I executed it perfectly.

"I got a good start and was sitting about second or third and got to the lead going around the cans.

"Then it was about holding on to the end.”

For Holden it was about making the right decision.

"Four or five guys, including me, came home on the same wave,” he said.

"They took a different route and went north and I went south when we got to the beach.

"I got a better run to the finish to win.”

Holden said it was one of the biggest achievements of his career after medalling with his Surf Life Saving Club teammates in 2017 and winning medals in pool rescue national competitions.

"It's such a good result that I could happily retire,” he said.

"But I'll be back, I love competing in the event.”

Holden is still at the nationals and will be there over the next few days as the competition comes to a close.

He's there for an important job.

"I've been named as the Australian Youth Lifesaving coach for this year,” he said.

"So I'll be picking a team, which means I'll be watching those kids that are eligible for it.”

The titles end Sunday.