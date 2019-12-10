An Aussie motoring icon bites the dust as Holden sales drop
Holden has axed its much-loved Commodore due to slow sales.
The company says it will also withdraw the once-popular Astra hatchback and sedan from sale as it focuses solely on SUVs and four-wheel-drives, which now dominate Australian driveways.
The Commodore was the country's best-selling car for 15 years, reaching a peak of 94,642 sales in 1998. So far this year, Holden has sold just 5417.
The car was locally built until October 2017, when Holden's Elizabeth plant in South Australia closed its doors.
It was replaced with a German-built model built by then GM subsidiary Opel.
The import hasn't been well received and Holden's fortunes have spiralled since its introduction. This year it has sold just 39,969 cars, a far cry from the 106,092 it sold just five years ago.