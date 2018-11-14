Holden and Elliott Heads to compete at world titles

WORLD TITLES: Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving members Russell Zahn (left), Craig Holden, Ryan Bennett and Stuart Hogben will compete at the world titles in Adelaide.

SURF LIFE SAVING: Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club's Craig Holden wishes he could be in two places at once over the next month.

Holden will join former Moore Park Surf Life Saving Club member Matthew Davis in the Australian team for this year's Lifesaving World Championships in Adelaide.

He won't compete, like Davis in the national teams open category, but will be an assistant coach to the Australian Youth Lifesaving Team in a role he is familiar with.

But those commitments will impact on his competing time for his club.

The small club is competing in the Masters Interclub competition, one of a few categories of racing that will be held alongside the championships.

Holden is in the team with Stuart Hogben, Scott Collins, Ryan Bennett, Russell Zahn and Brian Carroll who will compete in three days of pool lifesaving competition followed by three days of ocean and beach competition.

"Bennett, Hogben and Zahn will compete in the individual events held as part of the pool lifesaving competition,” Holden said. "I'll be joining them to make relay teams across the various relay/teams events in the pool with Collins and Carroll focusing their attention on the ocean and beach events.

"I'll be hoping to join them in some of the relay/teams events, but it is likely my commitments with the Australian Youth Lifesaving Team will prevent this.”

Holden said the goal was for Australia's youth team to win for the third time in a row after claiming the past two titles in France and the Netherlands in 2014 and 2016.

He was a part of both campaigns. Holden said Davis had a chance of winning this event but the Australian team faced a strong test in open from New Zealand, who are the defending champions.

Elliott Heads starts its campaign on November 16, with the youth teams to compete on November 21. Davis is involved in the Australian team on November 22.