MURDER accused Joel Nathan Blasco had his case mentioned in court today.

Blasco faces one count of murder, accused of stabbing and killing a 38-year-old man in a Norville park late last year.

Blasco did not appear during today's mention.

The court heard the case was being held up over a pathologist statement being sought by the defence.

The case was adjourned to the same court on August 8.

Blasco will not be required to appear then.