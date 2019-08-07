HOLD THE LINE: Can you pay with mobile in Bundy?

FULL STOP: In Queensland, a driver can only legally use a mobile phone in their hand while their vehicle is stopped and safely parked.

BUNDY residents who use their mobile phone to pay in drive-throughs are not committing a crime.

Victoria Police this week attracted criticism after advising that using a handheld phone while driving - including in drive-throughs - was illegal and attracted a $484 fine.

But a Department of Transport spokesman yesterday confirmed that was not the case in Queensland.

"If a mobile phone is being used for such a payment, we recommend putting the vehicle in park or neutral with the park brake on," he said.

"A driver can only legally use a mobile phone in their hand while the vehicle is stopped and safely parked."

A drive-through on private property, such as a fast food outlet, may be considered a road under the legislation.

Under the Queensland Road Rules, drivers must not use a mobile phone held in their hand while driving.

Using a mobile phone includes: