HOLD THE LINE: Can you pay with mobile in Bundy?
BUNDY residents who use their mobile phone to pay in drive-throughs are not committing a crime.
Victoria Police this week attracted criticism after advising that using a handheld phone while driving - including in drive-throughs - was illegal and attracted a $484 fine.
But a Department of Transport spokesman yesterday confirmed that was not the case in Queensland.
"If a mobile phone is being used for such a payment, we recommend putting the vehicle in park or neutral with the park brake on," he said.
"A driver can only legally use a mobile phone in their hand while the vehicle is stopped and safely parked."
A drive-through on private property, such as a fast food outlet, may be considered a road under the legislation.
Under the Queensland Road Rules, drivers must not use a mobile phone held in their hand while driving.
Using a mobile phone includes:
- holding the device to, or near, the ear, whether or not engaged in a phone call,
- writing, sending or reading a text message,
- turning the device on or off, or
- operating any other function of the phone.