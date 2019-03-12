Hog's Breath could be back on the menu

COULD HOG'S BREATH BE BACK?: Hog's Breath Cafe looking for a franchisee in Bundaberg.

COULD HOG'S BREATH BE BACK?: Hog's Breath Cafe looking for a franchisee in Bundaberg. Contributed

DO YOU think you've got that hog'spertality?

Hog's Breath Cafe has recently put the call out for a Bundaberg-based 'Boss Hog' which could see the 18 hour slow-cooked prime rib back on the menu in Bundy.

Hog's franchise recruitment manager Greg 'Disco' Miller said Bundaberg has been in their sights for a while as it's a great regional market that fits their model, but they've only just put an increased focus on it in the last couple of weeks.

"We know there's demand for our famous signature 18-hour slow-cooked prime rib in Bundy,” he said.

"Plus it goes great with rum. But seriously, we've had a lot of feedback from Bundaberg locals asking if we're coming back so we know there's a love for our brand there.

"And we love Bundy too, it offers a great lifestyle in an idyllic location.”

Mr Miller said the traits of a Hog's Breath Cafe franchisee is someone with a tenacious and positive attitude as well as great people and customer service skills.

"Someone with a strong sense of business who has experience in food and beverage,” he said.

"And of course someone who will appreciate being part of our unique brand and culture, as well as being their own 'boss hog'.

"It's all about people, so as soon as we find the right person and location footprint we're ready to go.”

Hog's Breath Cafe previously had a restaurant on Quay St opposite Alexandra Park that closed in the 1990s.

In 2016, the company ruled out returning to the Rum City as it had suspended future store developments due to drought affecting its beef suppliers.

"Things are tough out there and not improving any time soon,” a spokesman said at the time.

A year earlier a Hog's Breath spokesman said the chain had no plans to open a restaurant Bundaberg or Bargara.

That was after the chain came out on top when the NewsMail asked readers what business they wanted to see open in the region.

Currently doing their due diligence on a few sites, Mr Miller said they were quite prepared to wait until they found the perfect location for a Hog's restaurant, and in consultation with the new Bundy 'boss hog' if they find them first.

"We've had a few great leads from some local advertising that we've been doing,” he said.

"We'll definitely let you know once we've found the right franchisee and new Bundaberg 'boss hog'.”

To find out more about becoming a franchisee, visit www.hogsbreath.com.au/ franchising.