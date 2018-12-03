Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan introduced his notion of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors on Monday, 3rd December, 2018.
MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan introduced his notion of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors on Monday, 3rd December, 2018.
Politics

Hogan brings royal commission into parliament

Adam Hourigan
by
3rd Dec 2018 3:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Page Kevin Hogan has introduced his notice of motion for a royal commission into supermarket and petrol retailing sectors.

When announcing his plans to introduce the motion, Mr Hogan told The Daily Examiner said that he would do whatever he needed to to get it up, with reference to his current position on the federal parliament crossbench and said via his Facebook page today that he was talking with colleagues from all political parties to get this up.

Mr Hogan said there had been also been senate enquiries into various issues, but they did not have enough "teeth", and the royal commission would provide protection for people to give evidence into the matter.

"I hear enough stories from our farmers and processors that warrant a Royal Commission into our major supermarkets. The allegations of misuse of market power, unconscionable conduct and the use of unfair contract terms must be investigated by a Royal Commission."

Watch the video of Mr Hogan introduce his private member's motion here:

More Stories

kevin hogan notice of motion petrol prices royal commission supermarkets
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Inside the new Bundy Brewed Drinks Barrel

    News LOCALS and tourists alike are set to be wowed with the re-opening of the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks iconic barrel attraction.

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    premium_icon Dad caught with sawn-off gun duct taped to homemade silencer

    Crime Man caught with sawn off rifle attached to homemade silencer

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    premium_icon Deepwater fire latest: Blame game heats up

    News Residents question red tape around property fire management

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    LETTERS: Where was Mathew Davis in top 25?

    Letters to the Editor Send letters to editorial@news-mail.com.au

    • 4th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners