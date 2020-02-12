Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'The Splash' by David Hockney on display ahead of the Contemporary Art auction at Sotheby's in London, Britain, February 7, 2020.
'The Splash' by David Hockney on display ahead of the Contemporary Art auction at Sotheby's in London, Britain, February 7, 2020.
Art & Theatre

Hockney painting sells for eye-watering amount

12th Feb 2020 7:23 AM

David Hockney's exuberant painting The Splash has sold at auction for almost $A45 million.

The painting fetched 23.1 million pounds at Sotheby's in London on Tuesday.

Its pre-sale estimate had been 20 million pounds to 30 million pounds,

Painted in 1966, Hockney's bold canvas shows a California swimming pool in the moment after a diver has leapt in.

Hockney left grey Britain for southern California in the 1960s, and captured the intense Los Angeles light and the rippling surface of swimming pools in a series of paintings including A Little Splash and A Bigger Splash.

The Splash was last sold in 2006, when it fetched $A8 million at a Sotheby's auction - at the time, a record for Hockney's work.

The current record price for a work by the 82-year-old artist is $A134 million, paid at a Christie's auction in 2018 for another pool painting, Portrait Of An Artist (Pool With Two Figures).

More Stories

Show More
art auction david hockney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Draft report addresses issues affecting Moneys Creek

        premium_icon Draft report addresses issues affecting Moneys Creek

        News BARGARA locals observed discoloured muddy water flowing into the ocean after the Moneys Creek causeway was opened.

        Why you should switch yoyo dieting for mindful eating

        premium_icon Why you should switch yoyo dieting for mindful eating

        News IWC’s Bauer sisters are encouraging mindful eating instead of yoyo dieting.

        Man fined for possessing air rifle

        premium_icon Man fined for possessing air rifle

        News A MAN who thought he was doing a good thing has been fined after an appearance in...

        Next rideshare hits Bundaberg

        premium_icon Next rideshare hits Bundaberg

        News Drivers can start signing up for the next rideshare application to launch in the...