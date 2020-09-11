Menu
Britt Wilkinson is one of the outstanding players in Brisbane women’s hockey. (AAP Image/Scott Barbour)
Hockey

Hockey livestreaming tonight: Junior girls kickstart new era

by Andrew Dawson
11th Sep 2020 1:47 PM
Livestreaming coverage of the Brisbane Hockey Association finals starts tonight, with the junior girls to kickstart proceedings from the State Hockey Centre.

Three matches will be livestreamed at www.couriermail.com.au, with coverage continuing across the next seven weeks involving junior, senior and masters finals.

State wide livestreaming comes at an exciting era for the sport and female hockey, with BWHA general manager Kathleen Proctor reporting year-on growth in hockey.

 

Georgia Harris from Arana Ascot is one of the state’s most promising young juniors.
She said prior to 2020, when COVID impacted the sport, the BWHA had continued to grow each year.

"We normally provide hockey for 3500 plus women and girls from ages to 70 years,'' she said.

She said "we have maintained our junior numbers which is a strong indicator that hockey still has a bright future''.

 

LIVESTREAMING SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

JUNIOR GIRLS TURF DIVISION

6.15PM, 13T1

Arana Ascot v Kedron Wavell

7.30PM, JT2

Arana Ascot v Easts

8:45PM, JT1

Kedron Wavell v Commercial (2nd)

 

MONDAY

MASTERS FINALS

7.15PM and 8.80pm

 

SEPTEMBER 18

BHS junior division 1 semi-finals

 

SEPTEMBER 25

BHS junior division 1 grand finals

 

SEPTEMBER 26

BHA Women's division 1 finals

 

OCTOBER 10

BHA senior men's division 1 semi-finals

 

OCTOBER 17

BHS senior men's division 1 preliminary finals

 

OCTOBER 24

BHA senior men's division 1 grand finals

Originally published as Hockey livestreaming tonight: Junior girls kickstart new era

