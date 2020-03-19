Hockey fearful of its season

The Waves Cites Lewis Dexter runs had at the ball as All Black Rikki Elder desperately tries to defend. The competition is still running at this stage.

HOCKEY: Bundaberg Hockey Association president Des Barritt is worried that if the hockey is stopped this season it may not start up again.

At this stage, the BHA is the only major sport to still be running with others stopping because of coronavirus.

At time of print, no decision had been made with all hockey presidents around the state set to meet with Hockey Queensland tonight.

The virus has stopped social sixes, Friday afternoon inter-school hockey and the junior modified programs in Bundy but not seniors as yet.

“We are looking to continue after quite a few discussions and continue to run the trials hopefully,” Barritt said.

“Hockey Queensland says it is going ahead but we have a meeting tomorrow night (Thursday) with the presidents.”

Barritt is preparing for the worse and no play.

If it does some have indicated they won’t play.

“A few ladies have said they will not continue to play because of coronavirus,” Barritt said.

“They said if their kids can’t play school sports, which have been cancelled, then they won’t.”

Barritt said if play stops it may not restart.

“I can see no teams playing hockey through winter,” he said.

“We’ll be right into winter and the virus will be worse than it is now.”

Barritt said if that happened the competition would look at options to have some form of summer competition, whether that was indoor or outdoor.

A final decision on what will happen to this weekend’s action is expected by Friday night.