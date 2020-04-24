Hobby poet’s tribute to Anzacs considered for collection

A LOCAL woman's Anzac Day poem is being considered for a collection at the National Library which documents today's celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

21-year-old Gabrielle Cornelissen said she has been writing poems for years, but writes ones specially for Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.

"I've had a lot of family who have served in either the military or the police force, so we've always made an effort to commemorate what they've done for us, and I've got a lot of personal attachment to this kind of thing as well," Mrs Cornelissen said.

"I've written dozens of poems, I probably do two a year - one on Remembrance Day and one on Anzac Day every year."

And it's not something that she's just started in the last week, but a hobby she's had for years.

"When I was a kid I would enter into writing competitions or poetry things and everyone always told me they just didn't think I was writing them," she said.

"So I kind of lost the hope of ever being published, but I've kept everything I've ever done and thought maybe one day I'll like to put it together into a book - my great grandmother did, so maybe one day I will too."

Mrs Cornelissen's poem, War on a Different Front, is below.

Your day to be remembered,

Has fallen to the wayside,

While you have not been forgotten,

Group gatherings have been denied.

I would love to place a wreath,

Stand silent in the dawn,

Listen to the bugle call,

Stand united as I mourn.

But with the virus battle,

The frontline is our homes,

We're fighting an invisible fight,

Our weapons dusty tomes.

Our warriors wear uniforms,

Of scrubs and masks and shoes,

While others keep the country going,

One ear listening to the news.

You'd be proud of us I hope,

Mate looking after mate,

Most of us are realising,

That there is no room for hate.

So this Anzac Day I promise,

That your sacrifice remains,

Never to be forgotten,

Despite the time constraints.

I'll be standing up at dawn,

The revel ringing in my ears,

Thinking of those who fought,

And I'll shed a couple of tears.

Thank you to our Anzacs,

All those old and young,

And for the unknown few,

Whose story remains unsung.

From the end of my driveway,

To you I owe a debt,

I'll always and forever say:

Lest we forget.