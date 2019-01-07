Hoard of lost items waiting for owners at police station

LOST AND FOUND: Half a dozen mobile phones are among the items handed in to Bundaberg Police Station.

IF YOU lost an item during the Christmas break, it might have been handed in to the Bundaberg Police Station property room.

Here's what is being held.

LOST AND FOUND: A torch and mobile phone (QP1900014110). Contributed

A mobile phone in a black and orange Telstra hard case along with a black LED handheld torch found roadside on Moore Park Rd, Bundaberg North, last Wednesday (QP1900014110)

LOST AND FOUND: A black case containing golfing items (QP1900018799). Contributed

A black case containing a golf equipment found in Stedman St, Norville, last Thursday (QP1900018799)

A damaged black Samsung Galaxy Note mobile phone found on Seaview Rd, Bargara on Saturday, December 29 (QP1802450014)

A white mobile phone found in Walker St, Walkervale, on Friday, December 21 (QP1802394102)

LOST AND FOUND: The phone with Elvis cover (QP1900017784). Contributed

LOST AND FOUND: A set of keys found at Parklands (QP1900017784). Contributed

A Samsung mobile phone in an Elvis case and a set of keys located in Bendidee St, Parklands, last Thursday (QP1900017784)

An Apple iPhone in a pink and white case left at the hospital in Bingera St, Bundaberg, on Friday, December 21 (QP1802394273)

A Skylark wallet containing a quantity of cash located on Quay St, Bundaberg, on Friday, December 28 (QP1802435260)

If you can prove ownership, call police on 4153 9111.