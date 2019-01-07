Hoard of lost items waiting for owners at police station
IF YOU lost an item during the Christmas break, it might have been handed in to the Bundaberg Police Station property room.
Here's what is being held.
- A mobile phone in a black and orange Telstra hard case along with a black LED handheld torch found roadside on Moore Park Rd, Bundaberg North, last Wednesday (QP1900014110)
- A black case containing a golf equipment found in Stedman St, Norville, last Thursday (QP1900018799)
- A damaged black Samsung Galaxy Note mobile phone found on Seaview Rd, Bargara on Saturday, December 29 (QP1802450014)
- A white mobile phone found in Walker St, Walkervale, on Friday, December 21 (QP1802394102)
- A Samsung mobile phone in an Elvis case and a set of keys located in Bendidee St, Parklands, last Thursday (QP1900017784)
- An Apple iPhone in a pink and white case left at the hospital in Bingera St, Bundaberg, on Friday, December 21 (QP1802394273)
- A Skylark wallet containing a quantity of cash located on Quay St, Bundaberg, on Friday, December 28 (QP1802435260)
If you can prove ownership, call police on 4153 9111.