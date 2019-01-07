Menu
LOST AND FOUND: Half a dozen mobile phones are among the items handed in to Bundaberg Police Station.
News

Hoard of lost items waiting for owners at police station

7th Jan 2019 6:56 PM

IF YOU lost an item during the Christmas break, it might have been handed in to the Bundaberg Police Station property room.

Here's what is being held.

LOST AND FOUND: A torch and mobile phone (QP1900014110).
  • A mobile phone in a black and orange Telstra hard case along with a black LED handheld torch found roadside on Moore Park Rd, Bundaberg North, last Wednesday (QP1900014110)

LOST AND FOUND: A black case containing golfing items (QP1900018799).
  • A black case containing a golf equipment found in Stedman St, Norville, last Thursday (QP1900018799)
  • A damaged black Samsung Galaxy Note mobile phone found on Seaview Rd, Bargara on Saturday, December 29 (QP1802450014)
  • A white mobile phone found in Walker St, Walkervale, on Friday, December 21 (QP1802394102)

LOST AND FOUND: The phone with Elvis cover (QP1900017784).
LOST AND FOUND: A set of keys found at Parklands (QP1900017784).
  • A Samsung mobile phone in an Elvis case and a set of keys located in Bendidee St, Parklands, last Thursday (QP1900017784)
  • An Apple iPhone in a pink and white case left at the hospital in Bingera St, Bundaberg, on Friday, December 21 (QP1802394273)
  • A Skylark wallet containing a quantity of cash located on Quay St, Bundaberg, on Friday, December 28 (QP1802435260)

If you can prove ownership, call police on 4153 9111.

