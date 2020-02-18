HITTING THE MARK: Bundy teams excel at home event

Aaron Poole sets himself to spike the ball during the premier men’s tournament that he won with his partner. It was also a successful tournament for Bundaberg athletes.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: Holding a round of the Queensland Beach Volleyball state series in the region has helped produce better players.

That’s the view of organiser Shanon Zunker after Elliott Heads hosted another successful tournament.

The ninth round of the series was held on Saturday and Sunday with hundreds of spectators watching the best in the state battle in almost perfect conditions.

“The event ran super smooth (sic),” Zunker said.

“We had quality players that travelled to play and we saw growth in the Bundaberg region players, which we want to achieve.”

The proof is in the results with Bundy players excelling.

Hannah Glass and Kristin Gibbs took out the Challenger women’s class, the state competition’s second lead.

In the men’s, Bundaberg had two teams qualify for the quarter-finals in the top division, premier, with Rick Gough and Scott Macpherson and Matt Brain and Nic Lindsay finishing sixth and seventh respectively.

In the juniors, the field was dominated by Gin Gin teams who claimed positions two to four.

Kelsey Button and Violet Lange fell to Amy Dooley and Shanaya Twist in the gold medal match.

Zunker, from Bundaberg but who now lives on the Gold Coast, finished second in the premier competition with teammate Toby De Broughe.

“For two men’s teams to do well and make the quarter-finals shows that our teams in the region are getting better,” he said.

“At regional events the teams are not as strong but there are still some talented teams.

“It is a commendable effort to get those results.

“The girls Hannah and Kristin also did well to win the women.”

Zunker said there was always room for improvement and pointed to the fact that no teams from Bundaberg had competed in the juniors, despite others coming from Gin Gin.

“The Gin Gin teams were a small thing that started a year ago and now they have won a silver medal,” he said.

“They gave it a go and we’re reaching a point where this event provides teams with a chance to compete and aspire too.

“There’s no actual Bundy juniors, which presents an opportunity for next year.”

Zunker said he was pleased with the transformation of the event since it started a few years ago.

It is now Queensland’s best event regionally outside of the main areas of the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

“We are the leading regional event after Cairns was forced to withdraw through lack of support and Rockhampton holding their tournament indoors,” he said.

“Everyone that comes loves the place and we get good feedback.

“We just need to keep building the event.”

Zunker said talks had begun about keeping the event here next year about the same time.

“We’ll definitely be back around that timeslot,” he said.

“We had great support for this event from the Greensills Farming Group.”

The men’s premier event was taken out by Aaron Poole and Joel Berry, with Danielle King and Vanessa Green taking out the premier women.