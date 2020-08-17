Hitting out on Bundy’s golf courses

Dianne Tonge on the tenth at the Bundaberg Golf Club earlier this year.

CORAL SEA GOLF CLUB

Results for Wednesday 12th August 2020.

18 Members played a 2 Ball Ambrose event at Innes Park Golf Course.

Winners were: Chris Gilfoyle and Byron Meyer with 53.75 points.

1st Runners up: John Adams and John Steel with 57.25 points on c/b from

2nd Runners up: Marilyn Anderson and Pat Speight with 57.25 points.

Nearest the Pins were:

Hole No. 3;- No one

Hole No. 6;- Chris Gilfoyle

Hole No. 14;- Peter Busch

Hole No. 16;- Chris Gilfoyle

Approach on 16;- Byron Meyer.

This week on the 19th August the club will be playing a Stroke event, and Round 2 of Matchplay, at Bundaberg Golf Course. As we are back to Shotgun starts there is no need to register with Kevin or Lynn by Sunday evening.

Members are instead requested to register by 7:00am for a 7:30am Tee off.

Coral Sea Golf Club is a mixed social group and invites all players whether new, returning, or looking for a less competitive game, to join us. No AGU required. Visitors are most welcome. Please contact the Club Captain: Kevin Christensen on 0402 548 178 for more information.

ISIS GOLF CLUB

Notes August 16th, 2020

Competitions coming up

Tuesday, August 18th , Vets’ 4BBB Stableford, Hit Off 12:00 noon

Thursday, August 20th, Ladies’ 4 Ball Aggregate Mystery Partner, Hit Off 8:30 a.m.

Saturday, August 22nd, Single Stroke, Hit Off 12:30 p.m.

Weekly competition results

Tuesday, Vets’ Single Stableford

Division 1

Winner Ray Walker 39 points

Runner Up Norm Plath 38 points

Thirds John Edwards 37 points C/B

Fourth Margaret Dennett 37 points

Division 2

Winner Bill Blackburn 44 points

Runner Up Bill Doyle 36 points

Third Chris Simpson 35 points C/B

Fourth Harry Zawacki 35 points

Chook Run Winners

1. Bill Doyle 27 nett

2. Rusty Usmar 29 nett

3. Darryl Johnstone 30 nett

Thursday, August 13th, Ladies’ Single Stableford

Winner Pat Sheppard 37 points

Runner Up Marg Dennett 34 points C/B

Third Vicki Wyeth 34 points

Saturday, August 15th, Single Stableford (Sponsors - Friendlies’ Pharmacy)

Men’s A Division

Winner Michael Stanton 36 points

Runner Up Craig Reynolds 35 points C/B

Men’s B Division

Winner Ivan Philpott 37 points

Runner Up Roger Draper 36 points

Men’s Combined Rundowns

First Steve Cole 35 points

Second Len Stallard 34 points

Third Larry Pershouse 33 points C/B

Fourth Peter Hrelja 33 points C/B

Ladies Division

Winner Kerry Schnack 39 points

Runner Up Cynthia Draper 31 points

Third Chris Simpson 27 points

GIN GIN GOLF CLUB

Veterans

18 Hole Stroke event played on Tuesday 11th August, 2020

Winner: Bob Ross 67

Rundown Wayne Digby 68, Adrian Porter 69

Other Scores: Len Josey 71, Len Shield 72, Wally Chillcott 73, John Norris 74, Gary Kraatz 77, Peter Jenkins, Joe Gough 78, Bob Materna, Scott Lucas 82, Luke Fullerton 85, Bruce McCormack 87, Dave Mckay 92

Pin shot 7and 16: Gary Kraatz

Approach Shot 4 and 13: Peter Jenkins

Approach Shot 2 and 11: Len Shield

Least Putts Garry Kraatz

Long Putt: Wayne Digby

Members

Results from 3 Person Ambrose event for Green Keepers Revenge Day on Saturday 15th August, 2020

Winners: Wayne Scott, Alan Porter, Peter Jenkins 58 ½

Runners Up: Len Shield, Shane Taylor, Ron Larsen 58 5/6

Other Scores; Scott Lucas, David Doyle, Gary Kraatz 59 5/6, Paul Fagan, Sarah Bechly, Grant Little 61 2/3, Dave McKay, Wayne Digby, Gary Kraatz 62 ½, Jason Shield, Scott Warren, Rick Stehbens 62 2/3, Geoff Brandon David Travis, Quinton Jensen 64, Bruse McCormack, Wally Chillcott 66 5/6, Bob Materna, Joe Gough Paul Shyhun 68 1/6, David Williams, Ivan Keune, Andrew Keune 71 ½

Pin Shot 7 and 16: Scott Warren 3.2

Pin Shot 8 and 17: Alan Porter 1.25

Up coming events:

Saturday 22nd August, 2020 Stableford

Saturday 29th August, 2020 Bogey

Friday 11th September, 2020 – 19th Hole BBQ Night – Bookings required

BUNDABERG GOLF CLUB

Bundaberg men

Sunday August 9 open stableford medley won by Ryan Paul 35 points. Consolations, W Chalmers 33; T Hall 31; J Marrinan 30; T Marrinan, J Paul 29; T Oldfield, L Bust, G Rieck 27.

Saturday August 15 Stableford very generously sponsored by Troy Coates, Bundaberg Marineland, many thanks Troy. In conjunction round 5 Handiskins. A grade won by David Obst 37 points ocb from runner-up Allan Beggs 37 and 2nd runner-up Paul Batt 35 ocb. B grade Ross Brandon 40, runner-up Brian Druitt 38 and 2nd runner-up Terry Futcher 37. In C grade Wayne Dick 37 ocb from runner-up Rod Tolley 37 ocb 2nd runner-up Gary Holloway also ocb on 37. Consolations, M Gee 37; W Olsen, P Schoch, J Rach 36; R Paul, G Jenkin, G Wilmott, K Stam, T Olsen, T Tempest 35; W Stewart, N Stitt, R Dowe, N Hart, J McEwan, M Betts, J Bull, R Clark, L Killer 34; C Daniel, T Juillerat, M Doolan, K Turner, R Grills, Alan Rayner, R Balhorn, M Salotti, B Kello 33; A Portelli, A Kirchner, R Pitt, M Parsons, K Moore, D Leet, C Lutz, Kev Barritt, W Dye, J Menyweather, B Stevens, K Herrmann, M Atherton, N Brauer, K Pankhurst 32. Club approach 6th R Grills 5.79 and the 15th W Scherer 1.68. Gardeners Golden Circle nearest the pin 4th hole R Paul 0.97. Pro’s Pinshots, 2nd R Bell 0.30, M Parsons, C Fritz, G Jenkin, P Batt 9.85. 4th R Paul 0.97, W Scherer, M Mobbs, S Gills, D Leet 4.70. 8th R Paul 0.69, S Hartley, D Obst, K Scotney, S Whiting, B Ives, N Stitt, R Dowe, T Juillerat, P Schoch, M Gee 8.38. 14th Alan Rayner 1.25, P Hutchieson, K Burton, D Black, H Coward, R Zielke, D Obst, A Chalmers, A Portelli, W Olsen 19.70.

This week-end is round 1 of the 4BBB Championships sponsored each year by Ken and Sue Barritt, Ken’s Kepnock Butchery, the daily first round of the championships sponsored by Shane Olive, A Cut Above @ Moore Park Beach. Sunday August 23 open stableford medley.

Bundaberg sporters

Thursday stableford winner Keith Stoddart 38 runner-up Ken Thompson 36 ocb. Consolations, W Peake, J McEwan, C Lutz, R Paul 36; R Ephraims 35; M Perks, D Obst, K Jones, T Marrinan, I Webb, S Hartley 34; P Schoch, J Redshaw 33; J Manteit, D Shaw, E Richardson, D Widdows, M Haster 32; W Stewart, P Ryan, C Gibbons, R Stitt, S Sergiacomi 31. Approaches, 3rd S Sergiacomi 0.05 and 12th S Hartley 1.62. Pinshots, 2nd S Hartley 1.69; 8th G Hay 1.73, K Stoddart, B Stewart 7.58; 14th B Stewart 5.85, W Peake, J McEwan 10.45. Thursday 20th stableford.

Bundaberg veterans

Our thanks to 1770 Veteran Golfers for the generous sponsorship of the Veterans stableford on Tuesday, much appreciated by all players. Ladies winner Penny Teiniker 36 points and Men’s Les Killer 35. Men’s consolations, R Floyd, G McCracken, A Todd, L O’Shanesy 34; K Jones, K Willmett 33; R Maudsley, K Christensen, A Beggs 32; B Hicks, J Nash, R Ezzy, Kenn Brown 31; B McDonell, K Thompson 30. Ladies consolations, B Stolk 34; D Hartfiel, H Davies 33; V Gray, C Harrison, S Hughes, V Mitchell 32; D Rowley 31. Men’s pinshots, 4th B Mackinnon 5.60, A Beggs 7.02; 14th R Hatt 2.75, P Busch 3.68; 17th approach G McCracken 0.44, T Marrinan, P Hughes, A Gray, A Beggs, Kenn Brown, G Loveday, B Mackinnon, L Killer 10.30. Ladies approaches, 4th J Marrinan 0.10, D Crowley, S Hughes, T Dickson, S Brandon, C Wright, K Thompson, L Loveday 2.08; 8th J Marrinan 0.25, L Loveday 0.91 and 17th J Marrinan 1.63, D Hartfiel 3.63. Monthly medals to-day sponsored by Rob Baldwin. Tuesday August 25 stableford, Patroness Jean Davis Day and Perc Bamsey Memorial Trophy.

Bundaberg women

Our thanks to Bundaberg Marineland, Troy Coates, for the generous support of our Ladies stableford, thank-you Troy. Division 1 Kaye Rosengreen 37 points runner-up Sue Brandon 35. Division 2 Cheryl Wright 38 points runner-up Diane Rowley 34. Consolations, D Fleming, V Gray 34; L Phillips, A Chalmers, M Mobbs 33; K Tischler 32; Margaret Salotti, Nerida Luland 31; K McFarlane, D Jorgensen 31. In conjunction we had the 1st round of Vice Captain Kath Scotney trophy. Approach 14th div. 1 A Chalmers 0.04 div. 2 M McQuire 2.11 and the 17th approach D Fleming in the hole, M Newman 0.14.

This week-end round 1 of the 4BBB Championships sponsored again this year by Kath Scotney and Sue Busch. The daily round of the championships sponsored by Shane Olive, A Cut Above @ Moore Park Beach, much appreciated. Sunday August 23 open stableford medley.

BARGARA GOLF CLUB

Bargara chicken run

Fri Aug 14th: Women: Colleen Spulis 32, Kat Mathieson, Sandy Dawson 33, Kerry Irwin, Judy Van Der Walt 37, Pauline Wilson, Babs Beh, Lorraine Stevenson 38,

Joy Adams 39: Men: David Shaw 29, Alan Cooper, Bruce Tree, Dave Hunter 32, Paul Cuskelly, Pat Cuskelly 33, Eric Hobson, Lawrie Cremin, Geoff Irwin 34, Ken Norris 35

Bargara men

Thurs Aug 13th: Comp: Stableford : Winners: Div 1: Ron Toovey 39 Pts: Div 2: Ken Whan 38 Pts: Div 3: Roger Stratton 41 Pts: Div 4: Chris Baldwin 38 Pts: R/Up: Div 1: Chris Wake 38 Pts: Div 2: Rod Kruger 38 Pts: Div 3: Peter Landon 37 Pts: Div 4: Fred Houlahan 38 Pts: Rundown: G Scott, M Anderson 37, C Blake, M Rubie (Wantima), D Hunter, J Albion, S Martell, C Hall (Vis), J Archibald 36, D Bowman, G Bland, K Matthews, R Brown, B Taberer, G Campbell, Josh Phillips, R McNeilly, M Dwyer, D King 35, H Burden, A Chappell, R Rehbein, T Chapman, Des Ryan, M Horswood, J Paul 34,B Cook, M Turner, H Kunz, G Cahill, S Miller, G Hoffmann, M Paul, S Jameson, D Taylor, G Craig 33 c/b

Sat Aug 15th: Comp: Stroke Monthly Medal Playoff: Daily Winners: Div 1: Alan Forster 64: Div 2: Wayne Dunkley 71 c/b: Div 3: Alan Chappell 71 c/b: Div 4: Allan Kerr 73: R/Up: Div 1: D Banks 69: Div 2: Wayne Adcock 71: Div 3: Peter Marschall 71 c/b: Div 4: David Allen 72: Gross: Div 1: Alan Forster 70: Div 2: Wayne Dunkley 81: Div 3: Peter Marschall 88 c/b: Div 4: Paul Buckholz 94: Eagle: Nike Weir 12th: Rundown: Zak Bainbridge (BB) 68, S Jamieson, N Weir, M Paul, W Jennings, M Ramsay 70, B Glynn, N Moller, P Stephenson, Paul Buchholz 72, G Lewis, L Williams, D Caflisch, C Moras, G Hack, D Allen, E Hobson 73, J Taylor, N Paige, B Tree, B Taberer, S Wilkinson, R Jackson, W Coote, F Millar, K Silcox, Des Ryan, J Albion 74, D O’Brien, R Weber (Vis), B McLucas, C Robertson, B Harvey,

D Botha, R Edgar, A Butcher, A Scherer 75 c/b

Sun 16th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Winner: Russell Fisher 38 Pts: R/Up: Brian Cook 35b Pts: Rundown: A Forster, D Adams (Vis), F Houlahan 33, M Ramsay 32

Bargara women

Thurs 13th Aug: Comp: Stableford: Winners: Div 1: Allison Jackson 38 Pts: Div 2: Joy Faithfull 41 Pts: Div 3: Carol Christensen 37 Pts: Rundown: E Archibald 38, F Weeks 37, R Edgar, B Charters 36, R Gillam-Chambers 35, M Philip, A Tonkin, S Wake, A Donovan, B Scherer 34, B Beh, K Nicholls, J Fisher, D Clements, J Oxer, J Poppelock, J Lenthall 33, M King, C Bloem, R Inglis (Vis), V Manning, M May, L Spruce, J Williams, M Bragg, K Gallagher, E Cook 32, R Warren, J Grills 31, J Brown 30 c/b: Sat 15th: Aug: Comp: Stroke Monthly Medal Sponsored by Inn Style Mensland: Winners: Div 1: Margaret King 71: Div 2: Margaret Zande 75 c/b: Gross: Div 1: Michelle Marsden 85: Div 2: Margaret Zande 101 c/b: Putts: Michelle Marsden 26: Rundown: A Donovan 74, M Marsden, J Grills, K McDonnell 75, B Charters, F Taylor, K Nicholls, W McNamara 76, S Wake, C Atherton, B Scherer 77,

S Waddell, R Edgar, K Gallagher 78, E Archibald, A Jackson, L Spruce, R Rowe (Vis) 79, M Taylor, A Elder, Janet Beer 80, B Beh, R Warren 81 c/b

Sun 16th Aug: Stableford: Winner: Michelle Marsden 37 Pts: R/Up: Stacey McDuff 36 Pts

Bargara veterans

Tues 1tth Aug: Stableford - Life Members Day – Dell Barrett & Bill Gelhaar: Ladies: Winners: Div 1: Margaret King 37 Pts c/b: Div 2: Wendy Ricketts 36 Pts: Div 3: Geraldine Collins 39 Pts: R/Up: Div 1: Julia Maddock (Vis) 37 Pts: Div 2: Judy Mansfield 35 Pts: Div 3: Julie Poppelock 36 Pts: Rundown: M May, D West 36, S Auld, J Oxer, B Scherer, P McKewen, S Wake, M Taylor 35, S Dawson, C Spulis, C Atherton, J Norris (Yowani) 34, S Strang (Yowani), B Goody, K McDonnell, J McLaughlan, L Spruce, M Bragg 33

Men: Winners: Div 1: Ash Butcher 42 Pts: Div 2: Graham Scott 39 Pts: Div 3: Peter Croft 42 Pts: Div 4: Alan Mansfield 35 Pts c/b: R/Up: Div 1: Jeff Phillips 38 Pts: Div 2: Bob Clayton (Want) 38 Pts: Div 3: Adrian Serra 41 Pts: Div 4: Allan Kerr 35 Pts: Hole In One: Malcolm Turner 14th: Eagle: Fred Anderson 15th: Rundown: S Flanagan, R Chambers 40, K Williams, M Dwyer 38, M Donovan, D Hunter 37, G Craig, G Cahill, B Durnford, R Brown, N Hogg, R Hunter, M Anderson 36, Des Ryan, B Cook, Barry Rogers, R Lerch 35, A Cooper, D Somers, K Norris (Yowani), M Turner, C Hale, R Allan, I Burton, S Martell 34

Bargara Wednesday sporters

Wed 5th Aug: 12 Hole Winner: Kevin White 39: R/Up: Chris Blake 40:1st Six Winner: Greg Lewis 18 ½ : R/Up: Danny Jameson 19: 2nd Six Winner: Phil Curd 19: R/Up: David Richards 19: 12 Hole Gross: Neale Curd 51; Birdies: Neale Curd 2: Putts: Paul Rogers 18: Rundown: Alex Avery 41, Russell Fisher 42, Russ Macaulay, John Limpus, Robert Edgar 43, John Albion 44, Dean Akers, Neale Curd, George Moar 45

Wed 12th Aug:12 Hole Winner: Damian Mullins 39 Pts c/b: R/Up: Greg Lewis 39: 1st Six Winner: Robert Edgar 17 ½ : R/Up: Greg Weekes 18: 2nd Six Winner: John Albion 20 ½: Rup: George Moar 21: 12 Hole Gross: Greg Lewis 49: Birdies: Greg Lewis 3: Putts: Dean Akers 16: Rundown: Bruce McLeod, Les Corley 42, Robin Lerch 43, Greg McLeod, Jon Limpus, Stewart Flanagan, Steve Kuorikoski 44, Roy Markwell 45