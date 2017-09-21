Hit up the beach this holidays

IT LOOKS like another weekend of hot weather is headed our way.

The only slight negatives will be slightly cloudy conditions (and even the chance of showers through today) and increasing northerly winds across the weekend.

It should be a good day to hit the beach due to the winds only being relatively light to moderate (10-15 knots from the N to N/NW.

The weekend will see these winds start to increase slightly, particularly through the afternoons, with 15-20 knots of N/NW winds forecast across both days.

This will mean we will see choppy conditions through the afternoons especially and moreso on those beaches that face in a more northerly direction.

SWIMMING

Swimming conditions are going to be at their best today and especially through this morning - with high tide due at around 9.45am.

Across the weekend we will see the northerly winds increase in strength, bringing choppy conditions and a slight side sweep that will push from left to right along most beaches.

For the weekend, the best time to hit the beach for a swim will again be any time until about midday - with beaches that provide protection from the increasing northerly winds the best option.

Kellys Beach and Elliott Heads will provide the best swimming conditions, although other beaches will also be ok in the early mornings.

If you are swimming, please check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages, and remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags.

BEACH PATROLS

Saturday and Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water, plus the roving lifeguard around the region.

Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water plus the roving lifeguard.

SURFING

Local surfers have suffered through yet another week of mostly flat conditions or choppy conditions with only tiny and messy waves on offer this past week.

There does not appear to be too much good news on the horizon, although there is hope that we will see a slight increase in wave heights across the weekend - the only downside is that we can also expect moderate northerly winds and choppy seas as well.

With this in mind, perhaps consider a drive south to Double Island Point or Rainbow Beach.

Locally, it may also be worth having a look at Kellys Beach or even the mouth of the Elliott River during the morning incoming tide.

EVENTS

Good luck to local surf lifesavers who will be competing tomorrow in the 2017 Queensland Endurance Championships on the Gold Coast.