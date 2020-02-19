Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five cyclists were injured after a suspected stolen car ploughed into the group while riding on Dalrymple Road, Mount Louisa, Photo: ABC North Queensland
Five cyclists were injured after a suspected stolen car ploughed into the group while riding on Dalrymple Road, Mount Louisa, Photo: ABC North Queensland
News

HIT AND RUN: Car ploughs into group of cyclists

by CAS GARVEY
19th Feb 2020 7:43 AM | Updated: 9:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five bicyclists have been rushed to hospital after a car collided with the group along a busy Townsville road this morning and then fled the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they were called to the crash along Dalrymple Road, Mount Louisa, about 5.45am.

Five bicycle riders were injured in the collision, with one of the females of the group suffering "a significant leg injury".

QAS has provided a full update on all cyclists, which includes:

  • A female patient in her 50s transported in a serious condition with a leg injury.
  • A female in her 40s transported in a serious condition with leg and pelvic injuries.
  • A male patient in his 50s transported stable with a back injury.
  • A male patient in his 30s transported stable with a back injury.
  • A female in her 50s stable with minor injuries.

All patients have been taken to Townsville University Hospital.

Queensland Police has closed one outbound lane of Dalrymple Road near Bamford Lane, with the Forensic Crash Unit still on scene assessing the situation.

A QPS spokeswoman said they were still attempting to locate the vehicle involved, with police investigating the possibility of the car being stolen.

Townsville Executive Manager of Operations David Lowe said the multi-casualty incident saw three ambulance vehicles on scene, two critical care paramedics and one supervisor.

More Stories

Show More
crime cyclists editors picks hit and run hospitalised

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        premium_icon REAR VIEW: How Holden first came to Bundy

        News The story behind Bundaberg’s first Holden and its owner is as unique as the brand itself.

        Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        premium_icon Woman pays the price for stealing alcohol

        News A WOMAN has learnt the hard way what happens when she continues to steal.

        Councillor explains mindset of his role in the community

        premium_icon Councillor explains mindset of his role in the community

        News Cr John Learmonth has been in his role for two years. He recalls the doubt when he...

        Bundy school one of state's highest achievers

        premium_icon Bundy school one of state's highest achievers

        News Bundy school in top five most improved