History repeats in Bundy 80 years on

BIG SHOES: Bundaberg Tennis Association players at a tournament at Alexandra Park in 1938. The sport in Bundy lost one of its biggest stars in the same year. "There have been few more popular or more accomplished tennis players in Bundaberg than Miss Ivy Killer”, the Daily News and Mail reported on her depature to Toowoomba for work in July. "Bundaberg has built much of its tennis reputation round Miss Killer's expert play on the courts and modest demeanour off them, and the gap will not be filled for many years.” Picture Bundaberg / Bundaberg Te

IT'S all just a little bit of history repeating.

Many parallels can be drawn between this year and 80 years ago.

A fortnight ago marked the sad closure of Bundaberg's Guardian community newspaper but the death of newspapers is nothing new.

In February 1938, after 11 years and more than 3500 editions, the final edition of Bundaberg's Daily Times went on sale.

The paper started with 251 shareholders and printed its first edition in August 1926.

Over the following years, it waged war - in print and in court - with its rival, the Daily News and Mail.

Both felt the sting of the Depression but it would be the News and Mail that would emerge with the lion's share of circulation.

While the Times's final editorial blamed its unwavering independence for its demise, it had faced rising costs, lack of support from national advertisers, a loss of popularity with the public and, in the final straw, the death of an instrumental director, department store owner John Black in 1937.

The News and Mail shortened its name in 1942 to News-Mail before the hyphen was later ditched and the masthead of the NewsMail as we know it today was born.

Also in 1938, Bundaberg residents were able to find out more about dying at a public lecture, just as they were this year when Dying with Dignity set up a local branch and held meetings.

"What comes after death is the subject of a lecture to be given in the Queen's Theatre on June 26. The public is cordially invited,” the Daily News and Mail reported.

Sadly, 80 years on, trauma on our roads continues.

Unfortunate Bingera woman Maria Jane Bennet, 52, stopped on the side of the road to have a chat with Ray James on her way to South Kolan when the pair was hit by a car. She died instantly.

Two teenagers, Henry Pollock, 19, and Reuben Hopf, 18, died when the motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a truck. The impact threw the truck driver from his vehicle.

Even the city's famous singer, Gladys Moncrieff, couldn't escape the perils of road travel.

She was injured in a crash and spent several days at Geelong Hospital recovering before she could take visitors.

It may not be on the grand scale of scuttling a naval ship or the export of millions of dollars of products, but sea cargo still made news in '38.

"Approximately 15,000 cases of pears and apples arrived from Tasmania during the week,” the News and Mail reported.

"This was the first direct fruit boat from Tasmania this season and the consignment opened up in first class condition.

"Trading in the market for these lines was very brisk...”

Also in 1938: