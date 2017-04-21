History of Kruger Cup relived in book

NEW BOOK: Ipswich writer Jan Christison with her book about the Kruger Cup.

IPSWICH rugby league historian Jan Christison has launched her latest book all about the Kruger Cup and Bundaberg's participation in it.

Played between Ipswich, Bundaberg and Rockhampton from 1959 to 1971, the cup was donated by Ipswich businessmen Ted and Perc Kruger and instigated by the Ipswich Rugby League.

Bundaberg won the cup three times, in 1966, 1968 and 1969, and the book has all the pre-game and match write-ups from every game played by the three leagues during that time as well as player statistics, photographs of almost every player chosen and action shots.

The book has been a real labour of love, taking three years to put together with help some people in Bundaberg and Rockhampton.

The book costs $25 (not including postage). To buy a copy, phone Wendy Cross at Brothers Leagues Club or phone Jan Christison on 3201 6814.