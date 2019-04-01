History making: Deal will unlock the riverside potential

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said it was a "magnificent deal”, one that would bring "future and hope” to the Bundaberg region and it was an economic multiplier.

BUNDABERG'S CBD will change forever after the announcement of the Regional Deal funding this morning.

In the biggest announcement the Bundaberg region has seen, two major projects were announced by the Federal Government.

The first was $32 million to help the Bundaberg Regional Council with the demaining of the CBD.

Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey said it was a "magnificent deal”, one that would bring "future and hope” to the Bundaberg region and it was an economic multiplier.

He said the project focused on revitalising the Bundaberg CBD and riverside, enhancing liveability, improving infrastructure, expanding skills and developing industry capability.

Cr Dempsey said the council identified reducing traffic in Quay St was necessary to revitalise the CBD and open up the riverfront precinct.

"This is the catalyst for unlocking the potential of the river-front to invigorate the CBD,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Diverting heavy traffic will make it safer and improve access between the Burnett River and Bourbong Street.”

Cr Dempsey said discussions would now take place with the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

"A similar amount is required from the State Government for the work to go ahead,” Cr Dempsey said.

The second big announcement for Bundaberg was $10 million to go toward infrastructure at the Bundaberg Port.

Both local and federal governments said the Regional Deal would bring jobs to the region and boost youth employment opportunities.

"Council's vision is to build Australia's best regional community,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Unfortunately, our region suffers the nation's highest level of recorded unemployment.

"Addressing this issue will only be achieved through new approaches that unlock our region's untapped potential.”

Cr Dempsey said this potential existed within our people, industries, infrastructure, natural environment and town centres.

"Investments in transport and connectivity,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Enhancing the liveability, productivity and resilience of our region through strategic investments in this potential will ensure our region sees an end to the decades-long problem of unemployment and disadvantage.”

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said the $32 million would go toward the Quay St bypass.

"Ensuring that this region has a stronger local economy and the framework to attract new business, which in turn brings more local jobs, has always been my driving force behind the Hinkler Regional Deal,” Mr Pitt said.