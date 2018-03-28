History made on Coast as Baton passes through

HUNDREDS turned out to watch history in the making as the 2018 Commonwealth Games Queen's Baton Relay made its journey through Caloundra's streets today.

Among the 25 local baton bearers chosen to take part in the once-in-a-lifetime event, were Coast icons Denise and Bruce Morcombe.

It was a momentous occasion for the Morcombes who have been tirelessly dedicated to child safety advocacy since the disappearance of their son Daniel in 2003.

Denise was the first to receive the baton as it made its way down to Happy Valley and she then passed it on to Bruce, with cheers of support erupting from onlookers.

"It was really exciting, though I was a little nervous that I would drop the baton as it's never been dropped," Denise said.

"It was lovely to see all the onlookers who had turned out to support the event."

Bruce said they were both honoured to have taken part in the Relay.

"It's very, very special personally but it's also recognition of the hard work of the many volunteers and supporters of the foundation and we will continue to push on and make sure the kids are safe," he said.

"All of the baton bearers have a very special story to tell and are role models for the community.

"We are just two of the nearly 4000 people."

Coast Paralympian Marayke Jonkers was also one of the baton bearers taking part in the Caloundra leg.

Ms Jonkers said it was special to have her whole family turn out to watch her pass on the Baton.

"It was really nice, especially being in the local community," she said.

"It was lovely for my family to be here as I've had an international sporting career which they haven't seen a lot of."It's so nice to see the community being apart of it and the Aussie spirit on show."

