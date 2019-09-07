HISTORY FOR CLUB: The Waves’ battle for honours The Waves’ battle for honours

NETBALL FINAL: Kaylee Egan (front), Taleigha Batt, Sharyn Batt, Sandy Baker and Natasha Cross (back) will play for The Waves Blue and The Waves Gold respectively today.

NETBALL FINAL: Kaylee Egan (front), Taleigha Batt, Sharyn Batt, Sandy Baker and Natasha Cross (back) will play for The Waves Blue and The Waves Gold respectively today.

NETBALL: For The Waves Blue and Gold coaches Sharyn Batt and Sandy Baker today will be a proud moment for both of them.

But that will only last until 5.30pm when the Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 grand final gets underway.

The Waves Netball Club will battle it out for the title after both Blue and Gold qualified for the decider.

It is the second time this has happened in the past 30 years (see page 65).

It is also the first time The Waves Blue has made it.

“It’s pretty exciting, but I’ve been injured most of the season so I had to watch on last week,” The Waves Blue co-captain Taleigha Batt said.

“I just jumped in the air when we won last week I was so excited.”

Taleigha will play despite tearing part of her anterior cruciate ligament earlier this year. She has been given clearance to play.

“I’m going to take to the court for as long as I can,” Taleigha said.

“I’ve been working hard on my rehab.”

She said the focus on beating Gold, even though the side hasn’t done it this year, was getting turnovers.

“We have to focus on what our game plan is and what we do best,” Taleigha said.

“Our attack at our end needs to be strong and we are doing our plays.”

Fellow co-captain Kaylee Egan agrees and said the mental game would be important to not allow the occasion and opposition to get to them.

The Waves Blue coach Sharyn Batt said the focus for the team would be to make the finals day a relaxing one.

“They know they’ve got they know they’ve got the team to do but you’ve got to believe in yourself and know you can do it,” she said.

“We’ll have the morning together and then set-up the banners together so we can keep them busy.”

The Waves Gold will enter the game as the favourites after winning the minor premiership and losing just two games this season.

“We’ve just got to play as we have played all season,” The Waves coach Sandy Baker said.

“We’ve got to stay consistent. I think the third quarter will be pivotal if it is close but if we take the lead in the first quarter I think we’ll have it.”

The Waves Gold captain Natasha Cross said the experience of the side in grand finals would help.

“Who plays the most controlled netball for the whole 60 minutes and doesn’t get carried away with the crowd will get the win,” she said.