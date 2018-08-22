History develops future of hinterland

The Childers main street is a very popular area for visitors and locals alike.

AS YOU drive through the main street of Childers, you are taken by its historic charm.

A1 Realty principal Michael Vella said nestled in the Wide Bay hinterland, historic Childers drew residents from all over the country.

"A thriving horticulture sector is making way for alternate secondary industry such as the new Hemp Production facility and a rapid expansion of the macadamia and avocado tree crops are leading to further employment opportunities.

"The area is also the target of new technology projects such as the current Cherwell River Solar Farm meaning when it comes to Childers, there is something for everyone.”

Childers is renowned for its heritage character and is classified a National Trust town, as can be seen by the historic colonial buildings of the main street.

One of these is the Paragon Theatre which was constructed in 1927. Internally the theatre retains many of its early features, including seating, timber fretwork and lattice, light fittings and some balustrading.

Tourism is a growing industry in Childers, with a number of the preserved historic buildings in town becoming tourist attractions.

Housing in Childers used to consist largely of highset fibro homes but as the town has grown, so has the variety of buildings. There is still good sized land available for sale and with it comes some impressive and modern homes, although the median price has risen to $272,500 over the past 12 months.

Education in Childers consists of several primary schools, as well as the local high school, Isis District State High School which maintains its strong tradition of academic excellence.

In addition, the town services the surrounding areas with its small hospital.

Childers even has its own courthouse, while also having many general local services including a branch of Bundaberg Regional Libraries and an art gallery.

Mollydooker's Cafe and Bar owners Mike and Alana Vandenbrink are very proud of the town.

While Alana was born in Apple Tree Creek, her Canadian partner Mike has also embraced the area completely.

"The beauty of this area is that you can escape from it all and be totally out of reach or you can take a trip into town and be totally amongst it,” Mike said.

Flying High Bird Sanctuary is the largest free flight aviary in Australia and has more than 3000 birds. Most of the birds are Australian but there are also exotic species.

Snakes Downunder Reptile Park is a smaller park that allows you to receive a very personal touch. Snakes Downunder started as a snake show but then added crocodiles, lizards and other native Australian reptiles. It also has an area with kangaroos and emus and recently some koalas joined the park.

Vintner's Secret Vineyard is a family-owned, boutique vineyard that provides a French-style wine experience. A visit to Vintner's Secret Vineyard provides something for all offering the actual wine growing experience, wine tastings and sales, a visit to the charming gardens filled with art, sculpture, water features and annual flower beds.

The Hill of Promise Estate Winery is right on the highway and is an easy place to stop for a drink and to pick up some souvenirs from a trip to Childers. Hill of Promise Estate is more than happy for you to bring along your own picnic and eat it with a bottle of wine on their front lawn.

Another town favourite and a flavour all of its own is Mammino Gourmet ice cream where all the ice cream is homemade. The most popular flavour is the classic macadamia, which is one of the main products grown in the area.

The event that closes the highway each year and attracts huge crowds is the Childers Festival. Held once a year in July, the main street comes alive with more than 400 food and market stalls providing an unforgettable market experience and the opportunity to taste cuisines from around the world.