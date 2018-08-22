History combines with hip in Walkervale

CHARM, history, quality sporting history, there is a lot that makes Walkervale stand out.

For husband and wife team Alex and Jen when opening Water Street Kitchen two years ago, their intention was clear - to provide a space that reflects their passion and enthusiasm for food and entertaining.

This style of business takes advantage of the fact that the Bundaberg region has such a wealth of delicious locally sourced produce so are able to share that freshness.

Walkervale has embraced their business and they are looking towards a strong future in this quiet suburb on the brink of renovating their premises to seat more guests.

Jen said the response to their restaurant has been pleasing.

"We are lucky to have a lot of local regulars who have shown our business great patronage but it is also good to know that even a little out of the way if the food and coffee are good, people will come and support it," she said.

Homes of Walkervale are sturdy but remininisent of times gone by, allowing first home buyers to pick up a deal for approximately $219,000.

To gaze through this suburb it largely consists of what are often described in Queensland as workers cottages that are symmetrical and gabled bungalows with porch and gable designs and often high set.Looking through the local real estate pages the beauty is that many of these homes have been lovingly restored to their former glory with brightly coloured exteriors and open plan and modern living inside.

Walkervale continues to be a good option for investors, couples or retirees given its close proximity to a variety of services; but also because it's median price over the last 12 months remains at $215,000.

This is also an area where many of the properties again based on their size and also close proximity to amenities provide a modest weekly rent return.

If families are considered Walkervale as a place to live, they can feel confident in Walkervale State School which opened in 1955 because it caters for children's educational needs from prep to year six and it also offers a full time Special Education Program (SEP) and an Early Childhood Development Program (ECDP).

Walkervale boasts a proud history in academic, sporting and cultural achievement.

Other fun options for child care are also catered for in Walkervale is Cuddle Bugs Kindergarten and Pre-Prep which caters for children aged two to five offering a quality educational program in a safe and stimulating environment.

But much like the rest of Bundaberg, there are a number of new and fresh ideas coming to Walkervale as well with hip new cafes such as the Water Street Kitchen.

​​​Water Street food enjoys a clean and pure journey from paddock and patch to plate and desk, so thankfully Walkervale residents can have greater access to these new and different ideas right there in their own suburb.