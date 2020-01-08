The history behind Melcer St at Elliott Heads

AROUND the turn of the century, many changes were taking place both in Australia and in Germany and its close neighbour in the east, Poland.

Germany had also annexed Poland and was requiring the Poles to serve in the German Army and toil in the German coal mines for meagre wages.

It was this environment that allowed a group of German families to immigrate to the Great Southern Land and raise their families in a free and prosperous land.

The Melcer family, headed by Johann (born 1876) and Hedwig (nee Nykiel) (born 1879), joined with their relations to heed the call to Australia to provide labour on the newly developed cane fields of Bundaberg.

The families other than the Melcers making the journey were the Grycas (August and Apollonia (nee Nykiel)), the Nykiels (Stephan and Anastasia (nee Melcer)) and the Zgrajewskis (Hippolit and Petronella (nee Melcer)).

Between 1908 and 1912, the families arrived in Australia and headed for Bundaberg, with the Melcers arriving on March 26, 1912 on the RMS Rimutaka.

At the time of arrival, Johann and Hedwig had five sons, Edward (Ted) - born 1903, Stanislaus (Stan) - born 1905, Anton - born 1907, Franz (Frank) - born 1908, and Peter born 1910.

Hedwig was heavily pregnant when they arrived and had Helena (Hilda) within two weeks of arrival in their temporary accommodation, a tin shed, on their allotted farm.

Hilda was the first daughter, but not the last.

The next children were Leon - born 1914, Johann and Hedwig eventually retired and moved into town in a little house in Water St, probably in the late 1930s.

Visitors to the Melcer house would be treated to one of the first radios in the Bundaberg district.

Johann's health failed and he passed away in 1941. Ted moved into town and kept his mother company in her old age.

He would often run errands on his old bike and carry groceries home in a hessian bag.

Ted loved visiting the other Polish families and would frequent the Gryca household in Windermere St. Hedwig died in 1954.

The sons kept running the family farm or purchased land in close proximity, but unfortunately, most suffered under poor growing conditions and left the farms. Only Frank remained into the 1970s.

Craig Melcer, Anton's grandson, remembers that Frank was a generous man with his grand-nephews.

"When we would visit him at his farm he would call on my older brother, about 10 at the time, to fill out a cash cheque, which he would sign and encourage our parents to spoil us. We were only allowed one game and a pair of shoes.

"My grandfather had a unique fishing rod called a "Wacko". They were long bamboo poles that had a thin wire about three-foot long with a fishing hook on the end.

"They would fish off the rocks and jag fish.

Also oysters were plentiful at that time (1920s - 30s). It was unique to be farming part of the day and walk down to the coast and fish.

They had a great diet. There was little money so what they grew and caught were precious."

Mary - born 1916, Bridget (Bridie) - born 1917, and Anna (Annie) - born 1919.

The families all came to Bundaberg, sponsored by the descendants of John Wallace, an immigrant from Ireland in the 1860s.

The Wallace family owned one square mile of good farming land in South Kalkie (bordered by Langbecker's Rd, Chards Rd, Wallace Rd and Lovers Walk Rd).

Each new Polish arrival was allotted an equal portion of farmland next to each other.

As these folk would probably have never seen sugar cane before, the whole farm became a close community with each family helping the other out in times of need. Johann soon became an expert in the art of ploughing, since he had tended the horses that were used to haul coal from German underground coal mines.

Johann tried in vain to become naturalised and thus qualify to purchase his own farm.

The First World War meant that all immigrants were registered as aliens and were kept under close scrutiny.

No doubt the Melcers were subject to this scrutiny as their departure was from Hamburg, deep in enemy territory.

It would be 1924 before Johann became naturalised and settled on his own farm at Springfield (Elliott Heads), assisted by sons, Stan, Ted and Peter.

The farm bordered, but did not completely encompass, Bruesch Rd (next to Elliott Heads State School), Dorflers Rd and Welch Rd.

Unfortunately, the land had no creeks running through it or dams built, and crops were subject to good rainfall and other weather conditions. It was a tough existence