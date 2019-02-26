History beckons for Bundy in softball

The Waves player Hannah Leggett hits the ball during the A-grade women's softball semis against the Hervey Bay Terrors.

The Waves player Hannah Leggett hits the ball during the A-grade women's softball semis against the Hervey Bay Terrors. Cody Fox

SOFTBALL: The Waves Tsunamis will have the opportunity to do what no other Bundaberg side has done in the Hervey Bay Softball Association next month.

Win an A-grade title.

The female side is the first Bundaberg team into the grand final after beating the Hervey Bay Terrors 13-4 in the preliminary finals on Saturday.

The Tsunamis, after finishing first in the regular season, defeated the side that beat them in last year's decider to win the crown.

The Terrors will now face Brothers United Firesticks with the Bundy side looking to make it a Rum City final.

In the men's competition, there is only one Bundaberg side in contention to make the final after the Bargara Bombers eliminated The Waves Schooners in an elimination final.

The Bombers defeated the Schooners 11-5 after both sides finished third and fourth in the regular season.

Bargara now faces Maryborough for a spot after the Hervey Bay Terrors won 10-0 over them in the preliminary final.

The Terrors are aiming for back-to-back titles after winning last year.

Hervey Bay Softball Association president Donna Jenkins said it was good to see variety in the finalists.

She was particularly pleased with how the juniors have gone this season.

"The level of the play of the juniors has been great, they are our future,” she said.

"If they are going well everything else just falls into place.”

In juniors, the under-14 The Waves Riptides and under-16 Brothers United TNT also qualified for the final after wins in the qualifying final.

The preliminary finals will be held this week in Bundaberg at the Brothers Sports Complex with the men's A-grade final and the ladies final to be held at 3pm.

The juniors start the day at 9am.