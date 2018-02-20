Historical water tank to get a facelift

SPRUCING up the historic water tank at Childers has been a topic of conversation amongst locals for a while and, now, the time has finally come.

Mayor Jack Dempsey revealed yesterday the Bundaberg Regional Council had acquired $20,000 towards the revitalisation of the water tank.

"It's an important historical and visual entry point to the southern side of the Bundaberg region,” Cr Dempsey said.

"It has been weathered over the years so we need to do repair work on the tank as well.

"The tank is decades old and we want to see it brought back to life.”

The large water tank bears the words "Historic Childers” and greets drivers at the top of the hill as they enter the town or turn down Goodwood Rd.

Last year, the NewsMail reported on the opinions of some locals who wanted to see the word "historic” taken off the tank and replaced with "hinterland.

Cr Dempsey said the design on the tank would remain the same.

"We have discussed that with the Chamber of Commece who have been great advocating for the community to have that sign looked at,” he said.

The project will be complete within the next 12 months.